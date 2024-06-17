‘Path to Peace’ conference in Switzerland: EU calls Russia to heed the international community’s message to end its imperialist violence

On 15 and 16 June, around 100 countries and organisations from around the world, including the EU, gathered in Bürgenstock in Switzerland, to develop a common understanding of a path towards a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Eighty-three countries and organisations, including the European Council, supported the joint communiqué issued at the end of the summit. They reaffirmed their commitment “to refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine.”

Countries and organisations that supported the joint communique shared a common vision in the following areas:

any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe and environmentally sound, and threat or use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible;

global food security must not be weaponised. Ukrainian agricultural products should be securely and freely provided to interested third countries;

all prisoners of war must be released by complete exchange, and all deported and unlawfully displaced Ukrainian children must be returned to Ukraine.

Countries and organisations that supported the joint communique said they would undertake “concrete steps in these areas”.

Speaking at the conference, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that a future peace and dialogue with Russia must be based on international law and the United Nations Charter, but “it is up to Ukraine to decide when it is possible”.

“This war is an odious attempt to replace the force of law with the law of force. We cannot give up,” Charles Michel said.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that “it is highly significant and valuable that so many many parties came to Switzerland to discuss a way out of the war”.

“This high-level attendance shows one thing: the world cares deeply about the war provoked by Russia’s aggression. The war blatantly violates international law and key principles of the UN Charter. And it has major negative impacts on countries across the globe, be it in food security, access to energy or international trade,” von der Leyen said.

She also called on Russia “to heed the international community’s message to end its imperialist violence.”

