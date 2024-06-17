EBRD appoints new Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Elisabetta Falcetti as its new Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus. She starts her new role on 1 August.

Elisabetta Falcetti currently serves as Director, Regional Head of Poland and the Baltic States. The current Managing Director for Türkiye is Arvid Tuerkner, who was recently announced as the Bank’s Managing Director for Ukraine and Moldova, and assumed that role earlier this month.

Welcoming the appointment, EBRD Vice President, Banking, Matteo Patrone, said: “Elisabetta brings to her new role significant leadership and people-management experience, as well as a proven track record in business delivery and achieving impact through the design and execution of EBRD strategies, policy engagement and investment.” He added that Falcetti will further strengthen EBRD performance in Türkiye and “in the very important” Caucasus region.

Elisabetta Falcetti said: “Our Annual Meeting took place in Yerevan this year and we witnessed once again the potential of the Caucasus. We will continue our work to develop the economies of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia by supporting the private sector and key infrastructure development through investment and policy dialogue for reform.”

Across the Caucasus region the volume of the Bank’s total investments to date is €2.4 billion in Armenia, €3.7 billion in Azerbaijan, and €5.3 billion in Georgia.

