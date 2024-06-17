Bitget Wallet Launches Smart Money Feature for Solana, Introduces Cross-Chain Transactions

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget Wallet introduces the "Smart Money" feature for Solana within Bitget Swap. This advanced AI tool analyzes on-chain data in real-time, tracking over 100,000 "Smart Money" addresses. Users can view trading movements and strategies of professional investors directly from the Bitget Wallet App, enhancing asset discovery and trading opportunities. This feature also covers Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain.

"The popularity of Meme coins on the Solana chain has whet the appetite of our users for enhanced trading capabilities," Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet, stated. "With the recent introduction of the Smart Money feature and support for cross-chain transactions, we will further boost the activity and trading levels of Solana users. This is proof of our commitment to the Web3 community that we will continue offering them the most advanced tools and unbeatable user experiences, thereby providing ample opportunities for asset discovery and value capture."

Solana blockchain is growing rapidly, driven by developments in the DePIN sector and meme coins' momentum. Its Total Value Locked (TVL) surpassed $5 billion, reflecting its popularity among the Web3 community. Solana's high transaction speeds, low costs, and innovative consensus mechanisms provide a superior user experience, making it a preferred platform for decentralized applications (DApps).

Bitget Wallet's support for Solana is extensive, integrating deeply with the ecosystem. Users can manage Solana assets and interact with trending Solana protocols via the wallet's native DApp browser, spanning DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and more.

At the core of Bitget Wallet is Bitget Swap, enabling same-chain and cross-chain transactions on Solana. Users can access assets on Ethereum and Base blockchains through Bitget Swap, offering a rich and interactive experience. Advanced trading features include real-time token market viewing, trending token lists, Solana transaction priority fee, and "Instant Swap" mode for double transaction speeds.

Earlier this month, the wallet launched its native BWB token on the Bitget launchpad. Following the launch, Bitget Wallet experienced a 23% increase in daily active users in the MENA region. The introduction of the Smart Money feature will further help to enhance the trading experience of its growing user base and drive more engagement within the community.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 20 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, NFT, DApp, and token earning center. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.