R1 RCM to Host a Virtual Event “Technology Teach-In: A Deep Dive into Key Focus Areas and the R1 Platform” on June 27, 2024

MURRAY, Utah, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) (“R1” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it will host a virtual event on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET. To register, click here .



The event will feature Steve Albert, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, and Brian Gambs, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Steve and Brian will provide an overview of the R1 Platform and key areas of innovation as well as value creation for R1 and its customers. They will also highlight key advantages of the platform, new AI innovation, and select focus areas of R1’s future technology roadmap. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

A live audio webcast of this presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the financial performance and patient experience for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while driving revenue yield, reducing operating costs, and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Evan Smith, CFA

516-743-5184

investorrelations@r1rcm.com