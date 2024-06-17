FestPAC closes with fond memories and call to preserve Pacific Arts and Cultures

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC 2024) ended in Honolulu, Hawaii after 11 days for arts and cultural celebrations fostering fond memories of the event and a huge challenge to preserve Pacific Arts and Cultures from erosion.

The Solomon Islands delegation took part in closing ceremony and joined other fellow Pacific Islanders to witness the handing over of the festival flag to the next host in 2028, New Caledonia.

The festival flag was received on behalf of New Caledonia by the custodian of the festival representatives from the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC).

The Solomon Islands delegation, headed by Director of Culture Division, Dennis Marita also took part in the flag handover ceremony as participants cheered during the roll-call of Pacific nations, signifying the one united Blue Pacific, our home for generations.

The 10 days event was an extravaganza for Pacific Islanders who took pride in their unique arts and cultures and at the same time foster closer connections and networks to further promote and preserve pacific arts and cultures among the young generations of their respective countries.

Pacific Leaders and Elders attending the festival including the closing ceremony spoke highly of hosts Hawaii for its warm hospitality and at the same time expressed concern about the threat on our arts and cultures from foreign influences.

This year’s Theme “Regenerating Oceania” is a call on Pacific Islanders to remain vigilant and firm against these modern threats and most of all to preserve and transfer our artistic talents and cultural heritages for the future generations of the Pacific.

Leaders and Elders also called on Pacific Governments and Cultural Practitioners not to overlook the existing cultural threats and any future threats on Pacific Arts and cultures and must do more to support the arts and culture industries in their respective countries.

Leaders and Elders with support from the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) were engaged in lively and creative programmes aimed at strengthening arts and cultural connections amongst Pacific Islanders.

The FestPAC 2024 provides a huge opportunity and platform for young Solomon Islands artists and performers to showcase their natural and artistic talents and most of all to promote Solomon Islands to the outside world during their 11 days visit to Hawaii.

The participation of our delegation made a strong impact, attracting thousands of festival goers and giving them a glimpse of what Solomon Islands is like and what is on offer in the country in terms of its arts and culture.

Solomon Islands Head of Delegation and Director of the Culture Division, Dennis Marita conveyed on behalf of the Government and People of Solomon Islands our huge appreciation to the Governor and leaders of the State of Hawaii for hosting another successful festival that brough together Pacific Islanders in Honolulu in the last 11 days.

The Solomon Islands delegation will leave Hawaii on June 19 with fond memories of FestPAC 24 and are excited to represent the country and hopes to continue to promote and preserve the country’s arts and cultures for our future generations.

Members of the Solomon Islands delegation at the closing ceremony on Sunday

