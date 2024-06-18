The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives offers a new "Beach & Overwater Villas" package
The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives offers a new package combining beach and overwater villas for a dreamy four-night stay, including various activities.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Standard’s first island escape at Huruvalhi Maldives has introduced a new room package that combines the best of both beach and overwater villa experiences into a dreamy four-night stay.
A short sea plane ride away from Male, this oasis offers a unique blend of relaxation and social activities, making it perfect for a romantic escape or a getaway with loved ones. The resort boasts 115 villas, each featuring a private lounge deck and pool. Guests can choose between the ocean-facing Beach Villas, perfect for families with kids, or the spectacular Overwater Villas for a bucket-list Maldivian experience.
The Beach Villas provide a serene setting for families, with easy access to facilities like the kids’ club, spa, and fitness studio. The Overwater Villas, on the other hand, offer stunning ocean views and luxurious amenities, including a private deck with plunge pool and direct access to the sea.
The "2N Beach Villa + 2N Water Villa” package at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives starts from USD 470 per night for a minimum stay of four nights. Guests will enjoy two nights in a Beach Villa followed by two nights in an Overwater Villa, with a return sea plane transfer included for 2 adults for stays of 4 nights and above. Various meal plans are available, including Half Board, Full Board, and All-Inclusive Plus, offering guests a range of dining options and activities during their stay.
Whether snorkelling in the house reef, relaxing in the hydrotherapy oasis, or dancing under the stars at the beach bonfire, guests at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives are guaranteed a memorable island getaway that combines luxury with adventure.
For more information and to book the experience, please visit https://www.standardhotels.com/maldives/properties/huruvalhi#rooms
