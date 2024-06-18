Winner of the Entrepreneurs’ Award in Social Innovation 2024 Crowned
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRESACARE has been crowned as the winner of EASI24.
Tresacare, a social enterprise helping care workers develop the skills they need to stay happy and resilient on the job, secured a £10,000 grant alongside a package of business support, including the services of a business mentor and access to a word class network of entrepreneurs.
Tresacare was crowned at the EASI24 Final, held at the Skyline London, Tower Suites Hotel on Monday June 3rd.
Founder of Tresacare, Elizabeth Beh, expressed her delight at being crowned winner of EASI24:
"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Tresacare team.
“The EASI programme is an incredible initiative that not only highlights innovative solutions to social and environmental challenges, but also provides invaluable support and exposure to emerging enterprises. "Being associated with the prestigious Company of Entrepreneurs, who have given out this award, is a significant honour for us.
“Winning EASI is truly transformative for us. The £10,000 grant will allow us to develop our app prototype, which is crucial for scaling.”
The six finalists listed below have all founded enterprises developing innovative solutions to big world problems, which they pitched to a full house of London’s best business minds, including members of the Company of Entrepreneurs and other Livery Companies. As well as the winner being awarded a £10,000 grant, all finalists will receive a 12-month package of business support and a business mentor from the Company of Entrepreneurs.
The finalists are listed here:
Tresacare, Elizabeth Beh – Winner
Dyvr Limited, Angus Rogers
CycleSaver, Dino Bertolis
Give Your Best, Sol Escobar
Solar Blanket, Mireille Steinhage Ltd
TrackCarbon, Carla Jouavel
The evening consisted of the six pitches, a Q&A session with the audience and judges, and an interactive audience voting session. After deliberation by the judges, the EASI24 winner was announced by the Master Entrepreneur, Mark Huxley, and specially commissioned cartoon certificates were presented to the EASI24 winner and finalists. Afterwards, there was an opportunity for guests to meet and chat further with the winner and finalists, whilst enjoying the incredible views of the City of London, canapes, and drinks.
EASI is a unique award collaboration devised by Past Master Judy Hadden and brought to you by The Company of Entrepreneurs’ and The Company of Entrepreneurs Trust, which aims to boost the growth of early-stage businesses which are aiming to change the world for the better. The logic behind EASI is simple, the combination of a grant in conjunction with a tailored package of business support increases the likelihood that those supported will thrive and deliver social impact quicker and more effectively.
The EASI24 cohort will return in January 2025 at the EASI Showcase event, to display their business progress.
