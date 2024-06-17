Impact of Technological Advancements on Water-Soluble Vitamin and Mineral Feed Supplements 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market has witnessed significant growth, projected to increase from $5.3 billion in 2023 to $6.05 billion in 2024, at a robust CAGR of 14.1%. This expansion is driven by heightened focus on animal nutrition, the rise in intensive farming practices, and increased awareness of nutritional deficiencies among livestock. Globalization of animal husbandry practices has also played a crucial role in augmenting market growth.

Rapid Growth Expected Due to Technological Advancements and Sustainable Farming Practices
Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $9.81 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the demand for sustainable animal farming practices, global initiatives for animal disease prevention, and advancements in feed formulations tailored for monogastric animals. Innovations such as immune-boosting ingredients and the integration of nanotechnology in feed supplements are anticipated to define the market landscape.

Key Players and Market Trends
Leading companies in the water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market, such as Alltech Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, and BASF SE, are focusing on developing advanced nutritional supplements. For instance, Bio-Vet Inc. launched BaseLyte Liquid formulas, designed to support hydration and electrolyte balance in animals, showcasing ongoing innovation in product offerings.

• Vitamin Type: Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B9, Vitamin C, Other Vitamin Types
• Mineral Type: Potassium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Sodium, Iron, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Other Mineral Types
• Application: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Other Applications

Region Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads, Middle East to Witness Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific dominated the water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market in 2023, driven by extensive livestock production. Conversely, the Middle East is expected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, propelled by increasing adoption of advanced farming techniques.

Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Water-Soluble Vitamin And Mineral Feed Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market size, water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market drivers and trends, water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The water-soluble vitamin and mineral feed supplements market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

