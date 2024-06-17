CAYIN Technology Joins Forces with Thai Distributor Dmasstech at InfoComm Asia 2024

CAYIN Technology will collaborate with Dmasstech at InfoComm Asia in Bangkok, from July 17-19, 2024.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAYIN Technology will collaborate with Thai distributor Dmasstech at InfoComm Asia 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 17-19, 2024. The event will focus on showcasing CAYIN Technology's innovative digital signage solutions, including the highly flexible new digital signage player, SMP-2400.

CAYIN Technology and Dmasstech's Showcase
CAYIN Technology is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Thai distributor Dmasstech at the upcoming InfoComm Asia 2024, held from July 17-19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand. Dmasstech is our significant partner in Thailand, with years of experience and technical expertise in integrating digital signage solutions. They have deeply cultivated the Thai market, achieving many significant cases. This premier event serves as a platform to showcase the latest in Pro AV technology and is a vital opportunity for industry professionals to explore the evolving landscape and emerging opportunities.

SMP-2400: Triple the Vision, Double the Impact
Over the course of three days, CAYIN Technology will feature its newly launched flexible digital signage player, the SMP-2400, which boasts unique dual or triple screen outputs. Embodying the slogan 'Triple the Vision, Double the Impact', this player allows users to seamlessly switch between dual or triple screen setups, adapting effortlessly to varying display needs.
Additionally, we will demonstrate how the meetingPost+ and poster applicaionts can be applied to community management, enhancing community interaction and information dissemination.

Exhibition Invitation and Registration
We warmly invite you to register for InfoComm Asia 2024 and join our distributor and sales colleagues in discovering the innovative applications and competitive advantages of CAYIN Technology's digital signage solutions. Come and see how our solutions can drive the transformation and growth of your business.

About

In today's fast-paced digital world, effective communication is more critical than ever. CAYIN Technology, a Taiwan-based leader in digital signage solutions, is at the forefront of this revolution. With a global reach and a focus on innovation, CAYIN Technology is changing the way businesses interact with their audiences.

CAYIN Official Website

