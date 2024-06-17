Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Industry Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

Water Purifier Market Report

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled ‘Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,’ provides an extensive analysis of the water purifier market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global water purifier market size reached US$ 55.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 108.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.85% during 2024-2032.

Water Purifier Market Overview:

Water purifiers are essential devices designed to remove impurities, contaminants, and harmful pathogens from water, making it safe for consumption. They utilize various filtration techniques, including physical barriers, chemical processes, and biological actions, to purify water. Common methods involve activated carbon filters, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet light, and ion exchange. These systems target a wide range of pollutants, such as bacteria, viruses, chemicals, heavy metals, and sediment, ensuring the water meets safety standards for drinking and cooking. The choice of a water purifier depends on the specific contaminants present in the water supply and the desired purity level. They are crucial in areas where tap water may not be safe to drink directly due to environmental pollution or inadequate municipal treatment facilities.

Global Water Purifier Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising awareness about the health implications of consuming contaminated water. As consumers become more informed about the potential health risks associated with waterborne pathogens, heavy metals, and chemicals present in untreated water, the demand for water purification solutions escalates. This awareness is not confined to any single geographic region but is a worldwide phenomenon, emphasizing the universal need for purified water. Moreover, the deterioration of water quality due to industrial pollution, aging infrastructure, and environmental degradation further compounds the urgency for efficient water purifying technologies.

Regions facing acute water scarcity are particularly sensitive to these issues, propelling the adoption of water purifiers as a critical measure towards ensuring safe drinking water. Technological advancements in water purification methods, including reverse osmosis, UV purification, and ultrafiltration, have made these solutions more effective and accessible. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at improving water quality and ensuring the availability of safe drinking water play a significant role in fostering the market's growth. Regulatory bodies across the world are implementing stricter water quality standards and supporting programs that promote the adoption of water purification systems.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Unilever PLC/NV

• Panasonic Corporation

• Kinetico Incorporated

• Aquatech International LLC

• GE (General Electric) Appliances

• A.O. Smith Corporation

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Eureka Forbes Ltd.

• Pentair PLC

• Kaz USA, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.

• Kent RO Systems Ltd

• Tata Chemicals Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• EcoWater Systems LLC

• 3M Company

• Ion Exchange Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology Type:

• Gravity Purifiers

• RO Purifiers

• UV Purifiers

• Sediment Filter

• Water Softener

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Retail Stores

• Direct sales

• Online

Breakup by End-User:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Household

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

