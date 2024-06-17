AI in Livestock Farming Market Set to Expand, Expected to Reach $1.22 Billion by 2028

The AI in livestock farming market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in livestock farming refers to advanced processes that incorporate artificial intelligence technologies into agricultural operations to improve productivity, animal welfare, and operational efficiency. This encompasses the use of machine learning algorithms for data analysis, automated monitoring systems, and predictive analytics for effective herd management.

Market Size and Growth
The AI in livestock farming market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.37 billion in 2023 to $0.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing industrialization, rising demand for protein, growing land scarcity, rising environmental awareness, and rising urbanization.
The AI in livestock farming market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of precision agriculture, increasing need for resource efficiency, increasing complexity of supply chains, growing focus on disease prevention and biosecurity, and rising labor costs.

Driver: Increasing Demand for Livestock Products
The increasing demand for livestock products is expected to propel the growth of AI in the livestock farming market going forward. AI technologies enable farmers to collect, analyze, and interpret large volumes of data from various sources such as sensors, drones, and satellite imagery. This data can be used to make informed decisions about animal health, nutrition, breeding, and management practices, improving productivity and efficiency.

Major Players and Market Trends
Key players operating in the AI in livestock farming market include Zoetis Inc., Rex Animal Health Inc., DeLaval International AB, Sentera LLC, and others. These companies focus on developing intelligent solutions such as generative AI programs to enhance productivity and efficiency in animal husbandry.

AI in livestock farming market Segments
The AI in livestock farming market covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Component: Solution, Software, App, Internet of Things Sensors, Service
2) By Technology: Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Predictive Analysis
3) By Application: Real-Time Livestock Behavior Monitoring, Healthcare And Disease Monitoring, Livestock Feed And Water Monitoring, Livestock Control And Fencing Management, Livestock Production Management
4) By End-User: Small And Medium-Sized Farms, Large Sized Farms

Regional Insights
North America was the largest region in the AI in livestock farming market in 2023. The regions covered in the AI in livestock farming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

AI In Livestock Farming Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The AI In Livestock Farming Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in livestock farming market size, AI in livestock farming market drivers and trends, AI in livestock farming market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in livestock farming market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company

