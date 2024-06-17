The Institute of Risk Management Hosts Inaugural Risk Management Forum in collaboration with PwC in Dubai
The IRM and PwC Middle East recently hosted the inaugural Reimagine Risk Forum in Dubai, bringing together leading risk management professionals.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) and PwC Middle East recently successfully hosted the inaugural in person event (Reimagine Risk Forum) in Dubai, bringing together leading risk management professionals from across the country to discuss the latest trends and challenges in enterprise risk management.
The event kicked off with a warm welcome from Alex O’Brien, Member of the IRM’s UAE Chapter, who emphasised the importance of staying abreast of developments and potential threats in the dynamic business environment of the UAE. "Today's event is a great chance to discuss the latest trends and challenges in enterprise risk management with our peers," said Alex.
Adnan Zaidi, Partner and UAE Risk Leader at PwC Middle East, set the stage for the day with his opening remarks, highlighting the significance of transforming identified threats into business opportunities. Zaidi’s extensive experience in risk advisory and consulting services provided valuable context for the discussions that followed.
The first session featured Maryam Zaman, Partner at PwC Middle East, presenting the results of PwC’s Global Risk Survey. Her insights on turning threats into strategic opportunities resonated with attendees, emphasising that effective risk management is not just about mitigation but also about leveraging risks for growth.
Kerry Raymond Larkin, Senior Vice President - ERM at e& Group, followed with a forward-looking presentation on "Navigating the Future of ERM." Larkin’s discussion on integrating ERM with strategic planning underscored the necessity for organisations to anticipate and prepare for future uncertainties.
A highlight of the forum was the fireside chat on "The Crossroad between ESG and Risk Management and the Approach to Integration," featuring Sonica Naidu from Expo City Dubai and Daniel Sheard from the Saudi Agricultural & Livestock Investment Company. Their dialogue on integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into risk management frameworks provided a comprehensive perspective on enhancing long-term sustainability and stakeholder value.
Following a networking break, Alex O'Brien, Group Risk Director at DP World, led a session on "Aligning Enterprise Risk Internal Controls and Response Capabilities." O'Brien’s innovative approaches to risk management emphasized the critical role of internal controls in building organizational resilience.
The forum concluded with a panel discussion titled "Reimagine Risk - Lessons from Risk Leaders in the UAE," moderated by Elsa Goutveniger, a risk professional and IRM UAE Chapter Member. The panel featured leading experts including Peter Smith, Head of ERM at Dubai Airports; Susan Daniel, a seasoned Risk professional, Soliman Matbouly, Senior Advisor at Prototypes for Humanity and Tamer Amr, an IRM UAE Chapter Member. The panelists shared their diverse experiences and insights, providing valuable lessons on advancing ERM practices.
Closing remarks reinforced key takeaways from the event, highlighting the evolving integration of ERM with strategic planning and the importance of effective internal controls and ESG considerations.
"We hope you found the sessions insightful and valuable. The knowledge shared today will undoubtedly help us all in enhancing our enterprise risk management practices," concluded the hosts, expressing gratitude to all speakers and attendees for making the first in-person risk event a success.
