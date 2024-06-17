Bitget Adds Pirate Nation (PIRATE) GameFi Token on PoolX

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Pirate Nation's native tokens PIRATE, which fuel the Ethereum-based roleplaying game. With PoolX users can now stake BGB and USDT to mine PIRATE tokens. The listing of PIRATE is now live on PoolX and trading went live at 4 AM (UTC) on 13th June, 2024.

Pirate Nation is a fully on-chain game utilizing blockchain technology to offer better gaming experience to Web3 users. The ecosystem and all its functionalities operate entirely on the blockchain through dozens of smart contracts. This approach ensures that all player items, actions, and achievements are publicly viewable and auditable, providing high transparency and security. On-chain games like Pirate Nation are also "forever games," capable of operating as long as the blockchain exists. Additionally, they offer flexibility, allowing players to add their own features or create derivative works, making the game endlessly customizable.

With the rising popularity of the token, Bitget's Poolx will list PIRATE tokens for users to stake and potentially earn these tokens without having to go through the hassle.

PoolX project features one or more mining pools, with token rewards distributed hourly based on participants' staking volume. In PoolX hourly snapshots of staked amounts are taken to ensure accurate calculations of users' proportionate shares and rewards.

Each mining pool on PoolX calculates its Annual Percentage Rate (APR) separately, providing users with diverse opportunities to maximize their potential token earnings. Furthermore, users enjoy the flexibility to redeem the staked tokens at any time, with staked assets automatically returning to their spot accounts after the mining period ends.

Recently Bitget listed trending low cap projects such as Ulti Protocol (ULTI), Taiko (TAIKO), JungleDoge (JUNGLE), Email Token (EMT) on Poolx for users to redeem stake-to-mine benefits.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs. Bitget continues to assert its dominance in the crypto derivatives market, with its Open Interest (OI) indicator surging past $6 billion on May 4, securing a substantial 25% share of the total market. The new launch of PoolX platform for stake-to-mine service has attracted significant participation with high APR rates. Tokens such as Kitten Haimer (KHAI), Dimitra (DMTR), Roost Coin (ROOST), and Nettensor (NAO) showed remarkable performance, boosting PoolX’s popularity since its launch in April 2024.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and many more.