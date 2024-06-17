Nephrology Drugs Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $21.53 Billion by 2028

Nephrology Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nephrology drugs market has shown robust growth, expanding from $16.18 billion in 2023 to $17.08 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%. It will grow to $21.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), advancements in drug development, increasing awareness and diagnosis, government initiatives, and the growing incidence of diabetes.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a key driver for the nephrology drugs market. CKD refers to the gradual loss of kidney function over time, leading to the accumulation of waste products in the body. Nephrology drugs play a crucial role in managing CKD, enhancing kidney function, and slowing disease progression. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 37 million people in the US were diagnosed with CKD, with a higher prevalence among individuals aged 65 years and older. Similarly, in Canada, 4 million people suffer from kidney diseases, with diabetes being a leading cause of kidney failure. These statistics underscore the growing demand for nephrology drugs worldwide.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the nephrology drugs market include AstraZeneca PLC, AbbVie Inc., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, FibroGen Inc these companies are focused on developing new therapies and treatments to cater to the increasing healthcare needs. For instance, Jardiance (empagliflozin), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, represents a significant advancement in managing type 2 diabetes mellitus and potentially lowering the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death. This underscores a trend towards personalized treatment approaches and precision medicine in nephrology.

Segments:

• By Drugs: Antihypertensive Agents, Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents, Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Antidiabetic Agents, Other Drugs

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

• By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Europe Shows Strong Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the nephrology drugs market in 2024, driven by high healthcare expenditures and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to exhibit significant growth, highlighting increasing healthcare awareness and supportive government policies.

Nephrology Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nephrology Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nephrology drugs market size, nephrology drugs market drivers and trends, nephrology drugs market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The nephrology drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

