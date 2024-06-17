Game On! New Survey from TGM Research Shows UEFA Euro 2024™ Football Fever in 26 Nations
As excitement builds for UEFA Euro 2024™ - one of the world's biggest football tournaments, TGM Research releases the timely report, "TGM Global Euro Report."
Building on Euro's success, our survey gives businesses a strategic advantage by exploring fan motivations and preferences, helping create more immersive and personalized experiences.”SINGAPORE, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 17th edition of the UEFA European Football Championship, officially titled UEFA Euro 2024™, will be staged in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024. Recognizing the immense cultural and economic impact of the competition, TGM Research has undertaken the largest independent international survey to date called TGM Global Euro Report 2024. This study aims to illuminate fan engagement and perceptions surrounding the games, providing actionable insights for businesses to capitalize on lucrative opportunities within the ever-growing sports industry.
In a statement, Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research emphasized: "Building on Euro’s proven track record as a global phenomenon, our survey offers businesses a strategic advantage. By going beyond the pitch and delving deep into fan motivations and preferences, the report will equip businesses to create more immersive and personalized experiences. This, in turn, fosters deeper customer connections and unlocks the enduring commercial potential in the sports industry, particularly mega-events like Euro in the years to come."
With a robust sample of over 20,700 respondents across 26 countries, we ensure comprehensive and accurate representation. The report’s key findings and a detailed analysis can be found in the following sections.
Fan Engagement Ignites Globally, Fueling Exploration of New Viewing Options
Anticipation for UEFA Euro 2024™ is soaring globally, with over half of respondents expressing interest in the tournament, and 27% showing strong enthusiasm. Notably, Africa (40%) and the Asia-Pacific region (29%) stand out for their fervent support, underscoring the sport's enduring international appeal.
Alongside the remarkable interest, the upcoming tournament reveals fascinating insights into the mix of audience’s traditional and innovative viewing preferences. While traditional TV remains dominant (62%), our survey shows a growing preference for streaming services, especially among younger fans (32%). Furthermore, TV in a public place is also favored by 30% of surveyed consumers.
Breaking Barriers & Beyond Age: Euro 2024 Embraces Diverse Fanbase
Younger generations are fueling the excitement for Euro 2024, with most fans in their mid-twenties and thirties. Interestingly, the Africa region bucks the trend, boasting strong interest even among fans over 45. This highlights the unifying power of football, transcending age and fostering a truly diverse community.
Further emphasizing the tournament's potential for inclusivity, the survey indicates a significant rise in female viewership. Our research shows that 45% of women worldwide express interest in the game, with Africa and the Asia-Pacific region leading the charge.
National Pride Surges: Germany Edges Ahead as Trophy Race Intensifies
The upcoming UEFA Euro 2024™ tournament promises to be a vibrant display of national pride, fueled by burgeoning excitement and ongoing discussion for the potential trophy holder. Our survey sheds light on this topic, revealing Germany as the current frontrunner with 22% of respondents worldwide expressing their favor. France (19%) and England (15%) trail closely behind in second and third places accordingly. Portugal and Spain also remain strong contenders in the fan votes, each boasting a loyal fanbase.
Beyond the Final Scores: Unveiling Euro 2024's Commercial Potential
Sponsorship is a vital element of major sporting events, fostering a win-win scenario for both the tournament and participating brands. Recognized as a premier global marketing platform, Euro 2024 boasts a roster of prestigious official sponsors. Our survey revealed brand recognition trends, with Adidas emerging as the leader (25% spontaneous association). Other prominent brands, including Nike, Coca-Cola, Heineken, and Visa, also garnered significant recognition, highlighting the diverse sponsorship landscape surrounding the tournament.
Our report, enriched with the insights mentioned above, offers more than just a comprehensive overview of the UEFA Euro 2024™. By delving into key trends and fan perspectives, we provide businesses with a valuable resource to leverage the enduring global enthusiasm for major tournaments like the Euro, paving the way for future success in this vibrant market.
