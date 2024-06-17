Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size (US$ 7.5 Billion) | Industry Report 2024-2032

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Report 2024-32

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Dry Eye Syndrome Market Report by Disease Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome, Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome), Drug Type (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Lubricant Eye Drops, Autologous Serum Eye Drops), Product (Liquid Drops, Gel, Liquid Wipes, Eye Ointment, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Region 2024-2032". The global dry eye syndrome market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dry-eye-syndrome-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Dry Eye Syndrome Industry:

● Aging Population:

Aging is a primary risk factor for dry eye syndrome. As people are aging, changes occur in the structure and function of the lacrimal gland, leading to reduced tear production and alterations in tear composition. Consequently, the prevalence of dry eye syndrome is higher among older individuals compared to younger age groups. Improvements in healthcare, nutrition, and lifestyle are contributing to an increase in life expectancy worldwide. As people live longer, they are more likely to develop age-related ocular conditions like dry eye syndrome.

● Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:

Dry eye syndrome is often associated with various systemic diseases, including diabetes, Sjögren's syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, thyroid disorders, and certain neurological conditions. As the prevalence of these chronic diseases is increasing around the world, the likelihood of individuals developing dry eye syndrome as a comorbidity is rising. This is driving the demand for dry eye syndrome treatments among patients managing these underlying chronic conditions.

● Technological Advancements:

Advanced diagnostic tools enable more accurate and comprehensive assessment of dry eye syndrome. Technologies, such as tear osmolarity measurement devices, which measure the saltiness of tears, provide quantitative data for diagnosing and monitoring dry eye syndrome. Other diagnostic tools include meibography imaging systems, which visualize the structure of the meibomian glands, aiding in the diagnosis of meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), a common cause of dry eye syndrome. These advancements facilitate early detection and personalized management of dry eye syndrome, driving the demand for diagnostic services.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Dry Eye Syndrome Industry:

● Akorn Operating Company LLC

● Alimera Science

● Allergan plc.

● Auven Therapeutics

● Bausch + Lomb Incorporated

● GlaxoSmithKline plc

● Nicox S.A.

● Novartis AG

● Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

● Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ask Analyst for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1136&flag=C

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Report Segmentation:

By Disease Type:

● Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

● Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

Evaporative dry eye syndrome represents the largest segment as it is more prevalent and often associated with meibomian gland dysfunction, which affects a significant portion of dry eye syndrome patients.

By Drug Type:

● Anti-inflammatory Drugs

● Lubricant Eye Drops

● Autologous Serum Eye Drops

Anti-inflammatory drugs account for the majority of the market share owing to the crucial role of inflammation in the pathophysiology of dry eye syndrome, making anti-inflammatory medications a primary treatment option.

By Product:

● Liquid Drops

● Gel

● Liquid Wipes

● Eye Ointment

● Others

Liquid drops exhibit clear dominance in the market due to their widespread availability, ease of use, and ability to provide immediate relief of dry eye syndrome symptoms, making them a preferred choice for patients and healthcare providers.

By Distribution Channel:

● Hospital Pharmacies

● Retail Pharmacies

● Online Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies hold the biggest market share driven by their imperative role in prescribing prescription medications and specialized treatments for dry eye syndrome, catering to patients receiving care from ophthalmologists and other specialists within hospital settings.

Regional Insights:

● North America: (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the dry eye syndrome market on account of a large patient population, high healthcare expenditure, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the region.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Trends:

Ongoing advancements in diagnostic tools, therapeutic devices, and drug delivery systems enhance the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of dry eye syndrome, driving the market growth and improving patient outcomes. Increasing awareness about dry eye syndrome among patients, healthcare providers, and policymakers contributes to earlier diagnosis, improved management strategies, and increased demand for dry eye syndrome-related products and services.

The rising emphasis on personalized medicine approaches, including genetic testing, biomarker identification, and targeted therapies, enables tailored treatment strategies for individual patients with dry eye syndrome, leading to improved efficacy and patient satisfaction.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports By IMARC Group:

Fermenters Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fermenters-market

Facial Injectables Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/facial-injectables-market

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-clot-retrieval-devices-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.