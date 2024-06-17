New grant opportunity available to help school districts support students and families experiencing homelessness

A total of $745,000 is now available to Iowa school districts through two competitive grant opportunities to support resource and transportation needs of students and families experiencing homelessness. The Transportation and Resource Hub Mini-Grants will help Iowa school districts address barriers that may prevent students from getting to and attending school by connecting them to critical resources they need.

A total of $372,538 in Transportation Mini-Grants is available to support rural school districts in defraying the cost of transportation to and from school for students experiencing homelessness. Another $372,538 in Resource Hub Mini-Grants is available to help any school district serving students experiencing homelessness by creating resource hubs within school buildings to provide access to wellness items such as clean clothing, food, school supplies and personal hygiene items.

Districts that meet the federal definition of “rural" and reported serving five or more students experiencing homelessness last year can apply for up to $30,000 to address transportation needs and to help facilitate positive school attendance for students and families experiencing homelessness. Allowable uses of grant funds include the purchase of gas cards, public transportation services, private transportation services, and in certain cases, vehicle purchases.

Any district that reported serving at least one student experiencing homelessness last year can apply for up to $10,000 to purchase wellness items for a resource hub located in a school building. Allowable resource hub purchases include personal hygiene items, clothing, food, emergency supplies, portable shower units, washer and dryer units, and other purchases necessary to create sustainable food pantries and clothing closets.

Applications for both the Transportation Mini-Grant will be and the Resource Hub Mini-Grant will be accepted in IowaGrants.gov beginning May 29, 2024. The application deadline for the Transportation Mini-Grant is is 11:59 p.m. on June 24, 2024. The application deadline for the Resource Hub Mini-Grant is is 11:59 p.m. on July 1, 2024.

More information about these mini-grants to support students and families experiencing homelessness is available on the ARP-HCY Mini Grants webpage.

Funds for the Transportation and Resource Hub Mini-Grants are provided through the Iowa Department of Education’s portion of state set-aside funds through the American Rescue Plan - Homeless Children and Youth (ARP-HCY) state set-aside funds to support the specific needs of homeless children and youth in attending school and fully participating in school activities.

