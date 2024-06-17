Educational Robot Market Overview, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2024-2032

Educational Robot Market

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Educational Robot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on educational robot market.

The global educational robot market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during 2024-2032.

Educational Robot Market Overview:

An educational robot is a programmable, interactive device designed for educational purposes, specifically to engage and assist students in learning various subjects such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). These robots are equipped with sensors, actuators, and programming interfaces that enable students to explore coding, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills in a hands-on, interactive manner.

Educational robots come in various forms, from simple kits for beginners to more advanced robots used in classrooms to teach complex concepts. They play a vital role in enhancing students' understanding of STEM subjects by providing a practical and engaging platform for learning.

Educational Robot Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing emphasis on STEM education worldwide, with educators recognizing the importance of preparing students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Educational robots provide a hands-on and interactive approach to learning these subjects, fostering interest and proficiency in STEM-related skills. Furthermore, rapid technological advancements, including the development of more affordable and user-friendly robotic kits, have democratized access to these robots.

This increased accessibility allows schools and educational institutions to integrate robotics into their curricula, contributing to the market's expansion. Besides, the rise of online and remote learning has accelerated the adoption of educational robots. These devices provide a tangible and interactive dimension to virtual learning environments, making STEM education more practical and enjoyable for students, even in remote settings. Additionally, the increasing awareness of the importance of early childhood education in STEM subjects is driving the demand for educational robots designed for younger students.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Adele Robots

• Aisoy Robotics

• Arrick Robotics

• Blue Frog Robotics

• DST Robot Co.

• Hanson Robotics

• Idmind, Macco Robotics

• Pal Robotics

• Primo Toys

• Probotics America

• Qihan Technology Co.

• Robobuilder

• Robotis

• Softbank Robotics Corp.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, product type and end-user.

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

o Sensors

o Actuator

o Power Source

o Control System

o Others

• Software

Breakup by Product Type:

• Humanoid

• Non-Humanoid

Breakup by End-User:

• K-12

• Universities

• Others

Breakup Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

