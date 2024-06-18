Innovation Unveiled: WiseChip Presents Mini-OLED Displays at AWE USA 2024
WiseChip showcases cutting-edge Transparent OLED and Near-eye Systems for AR/VR. Visit WiseChip at Booth 642, June 18-20, Long Beach.
WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (WiseChip:5245-TW)MIAOLI, TAIWAN, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseChip, internationally renowned in display technology, is proud to announce its participation in AWE USA 2024, the premier event for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) enthusiasts. Scheduled to take place from June 18-20 in Long Beach, California, WiseChip announces advancement in Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module and the Direct Viewing Miniature Near-eye System at the AWE USA 2024.
The Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module introduces innovative advancements across various aspects. This display, unaffected by ambient light, ensures high-quality and clear icon display. Additionally, it boasts 20x zooming capability while maintaining excellent imaging sharpness. Even when turned off, the icons remain invisible, and the display maintains high transparency, ensuring energy efficiency with light loss below 5%. Moreover, the display is ultra-thin, measuring less than 1.69mm in thickness, significantly reducing the overall device size.
The Direct Viewing Miniature Near-eye System intelligent Mini-OLED combines a lens with a patented module design. The simple structure and low assembly cost enable rapid development of near-eye display devices for terminal manufacturers. The product boasts several impressive features. The Mini-OLED is cost-effective and has a power consumption of less than 2mA. The panel package structure has a volume of just 1.2cm³, and the entire opt mechanics system weighs less than 3g. Furthermore, the light utilization efficiency exceeds 95%.
WiseChip's latest development addresses the optimal integration challenges between human operators and machines performing diverse tasks. By leveraging Mini-OLED modules with distance measurement capabilities, WiseChip enhances the interaction between users and systems, ushering in a new era of efficiency and precision.
The applications of WiseChip's Mini-OLED Display continue to expand. Presently, it has been integrated into golf rangefinders, forestry telescopes, and targeting scopes for shooting sports. In the future, this technology will further extend to encompass mountain sports, construction surveillance, industrial environments, and beyond.
WiseChip will participate in the World Expo (AWE) 2024 in the USA, held from June 18 to June 20 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. You can find WiseChip at Booth 642.
Kendra Tsai
Marketing Department
+886 3 758 7168
MKT@wisechip.com.tw
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube