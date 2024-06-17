Aluminium Cans Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2024-2032

The aluminium cans market is expected to reach US$ 70.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

Report Highlights:

How big is the aluminium cans market?

The global aluminium cans market size reached US$ 53.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 70.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Aluminium Cans Industry:

• Sustainability and Environmental Concerns:

Sustainability and environmental concerns are paramount in driving the growth of the aluminum cans market. Aluminum is one of the most recyclable materials available, capable of being recycled indefinitely without loss of quality. This closed-loop recycling process is significantly more energy-efficient compared to producing virgin aluminum from bauxite ore. Recycling aluminum saves a significant amount of the energy required for primary production, leading to substantial reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This energy efficiency translates to lower environmental impacts and supports global sustainability goals, making aluminum cans an attractive option for manufacturers and consumers. Additionally, the increasing awareness and concern about plastic pollution, prompting consumers to shift away from single-use plastics to more sustainable alternatives, is favoring the market growth.

• Increasing Demand for Beverages:

The rising global consumption of beverages is a significant factor fueling the demand for aluminum cans. The beverage industry, encompassing soft drinks, energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and water, relies heavily on aluminum cans for packaging. The convenience, portability, and durability of aluminum cans make them a preferred choice for consumers who lead active lifestyles. Additionally, the inherent properties of aluminum cans, such as their lightweight nature and resistance to corrosion, make them ideal for maintaining the quality and freshness of beverages over extended periods. This is particularly important in regions with long supply chains and variable climatic conditions. Besides this, the shifting trend towards premiumization in the beverage sector, where consumers seek high-quality and aesthetically appealing products, has led to innovations in can design and printing.

• Innovation and Design Flexibility:

Aluminum cans offer unparalleled versatility in design, allowing brands to differentiate their products through unique shapes, sizes, and vibrant printing. This flexibility extends to various innovations, such as resealable cans, specialty coatings, and textured finishes, which enhance both functionality and aesthetic appeal. For instance, resealable cans address consumer demands for convenience and portability, enabling them to enjoy their beverages over time without compromising on freshness. Furthermore, the ability to create high-definition graphics and intricate designs on aluminum cans provides brands with a powerful marketing tool. Eye-catching packaging not only attracts consumer attention on store shelves but also reinforces brand identity and messaging.

Global Aluminium Cans Market Trends:

The widespread product utilization, as it provides excellent protection against light, oxygen, and other contaminants, which helps preserve the quality and prolong the shelf life of the contents, is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the increasing prices of alternative packaging materials such as plastic and glass, which are making aluminum cans a more attractive option, are supporting the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste and promoting recycling, which are encouraging the use of aluminum cans, is fostering the market growth. Furthermore, the growing consumer preference for convenient, lightweight, and single-use packaging solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Aluminium Cans Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

• Beverages

• Food

• Others

Beverage holds the majority of the market share due to the high demand for convenient, portable, and durable packaging solutions that preserve the quality and freshness of drinks, coupled with the increasing consumption of soft drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages globally.

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Amcor Plc

• Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (Ardagh Group S.A.)

• Ball Corporation

• CMPC Holdings Limited

• Crown Holdings Inc.

