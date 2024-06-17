Atlantis Cyber Security launches "Nautilus", an OT and IoT Cybersecurity Platform
An Cybersecurity Platform for mid-sized companies in Critical Infrastructure and Automated Process IndustriesAMSTERDAM, NH, NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where cyber-attacks are a continuous threat across all industries, Atlantis Cyber Security is proud to announce the launch of Nautilus. A company-developed software and sensor appliance specifically designed to enhance the security and resilience of operational technology infrastructures. Nautilus integrates advanced detection technologies with a software platform to provide real-time threat analysis and insights on connected device vulnerabilities.
CTO Norbert van Adrichem: "The need for affordable and robust cyber security measures is more urgent than ever before, with the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks targeting critical infrastructure and operational technology." Norbert: " Through advanced machine learning and AI integration, Nautilus sensor appliances combined with the Nautilus platform provide real-time threat detection and actionable intelligence against evolving cyber threats.
Nautilus as a solution is specifically designed for critical infrastructures and the process industry, with Nautilus acting as a comprehensive platform. It provides deep insight into cyber risks through automated measurements of the entire network, including Operational Technology. Nautilus can be deployed in any environment where OT and IoT devices are present. In practice, therefore, virtually all companies in the process or 'manufacturing' industries.
"With Nautilus, we aim to support SMEs in getting a grip on cyber risks and offering safeguarding business continuity. Many existing solutions are often unaffordable for SMEs, and in most cases sensitive data is stored unwanted outside Europe. Nautilus offers a solution that is both affordable and effective, where data stays within the EU. Interest in Nautilus is high and is partly fueled by the NIS2 guidelines which increases and broadens security requirements including security of operational technologies (OT)." said CEO Marc van Gent.
Nautilus is delivered as a widely deployable appliance, deployable both physically and virtually, that continuously monitors your network. This makes it easy to secure OT and IoT infrastructures. The platform offers unparalleled capabilities for timely threat detection and risk management. Sensors ensure that nothing within your networks goes unnoticed, while the unique integration with AI ensures that threats are communicated in understandable language as actionable management control information.
Small and medium-sized enterprises are often more vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to limited resources and budgets. More than a third of cyber-attacks target this group, but only 14% are adequately prepared for such incidents. In addition, hackers are increasingly targeting production facilities, with industrial processes at significant risk from sophisticated cyber-attacks. Operational Technology (OT) systems are often based on outdated equipment and software, making them particularly vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Improving cybersecurity within these systems is crucial to avoid serious consequences.
About Atlantis Cyber Security
Atlantis Cyber Security, based in Haarlem, the Netherlands, is an innovative company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) security in various industries. With a strong focus on European data protection standards (NIS2), Atlantis Cyber Security offers innovative security solutions tailored to the specific challenges of European companies. Atlantis Cyber Security is committed to protecting critical infrastructures worldwide and strengthening cyber security. YB Group (France) and Atlantis Digital are the investors behind Nautilus.
Jeroen van Es
Nautilus OT BV
+31 232052030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn