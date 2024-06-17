Enhancing Enterprise Security and Productivity with AppTec360's Mobile App Management Solutions

Global 100 Award 2024 “Best IT Control & Mobile Device Management Solutions Company – UK” AppTec360 UEM offers the highest security standard for managing mobile devices used by corporations on all mobile operating systems.

NEW YORK, NY 10001, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the increase in adoption of the "Mobility First" strategy, enterprises are achieving unprecedented productivity gains. Yet, these advancements introduce substantial risks, particularly in safeguarding sensitive corporate data. Ensuring comprehensive control over various implementations has become imperative for IT departments. AppTec360’s Endpoint Manager (AppTec360 UEM) presents a formidable solution through its Mobile App Management (MAM) capabilities. Engineered to provide IT administrators with optimal control over both corporate and private applications, AppTec360’s MAM solutions are designed to be user-friendly, secure, and adaptable, thereby forming the foundation of a successful "Mobility First" approach.Key Features and Benefits of AppTec360's MAMThe Mobile App Management solution by AppTec360 simplifies and secures app management throughout its entire lifecycle. This solution offers features such as remote installation and de-installation of apps, detailed user authentication for secure access, and robust app security measures to protect mobile devices. Additionally, the solution facilitates clear separation of private and corporate data, seamless background configuration of app settings, and the ability to blacklist or whitelist apps. A custom in-house enterprise app store and per-app VPN capabilities enhance security and usability, while the volume purchase program streamlines app license management.AppTec360’s solutions are distinguished by their emphasis on usability, ensuring consistent user experiences that drive adoption and satisfaction. The focus on security is paramount, with AppTec360’s commitment to absolute security ensuring that its Mobile App Management solutions remain at the forefront of the industry, delivering unmatched security features.About AppTec360AppTec360 stands as a leading software vendor specializing in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Security. As a rapidly growing, self-funded, and profitable company, pride resonates in the global reach and distribution, serving over 6,400 companies and organizations across 107 countries with the innovative AppTec360 platform.Proud recipients of several prestigious awards, including:Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, Global 100 UK – 2024Champion in the MDM/UEM category – Techconsult User Rating 2024Best IT Control and Mobile Device Management Solutions Company, 2022 – United KingdomLeading Workplace & Mobility Management Vendor in the Quadrant of Crisp Research 2019Global Business Insight “Winner of Enterprise Software Developers 2019“Joining this journey with AppTec360 allows users to experience the difference firsthand.For those interested in exploring AppTec360’s Mobile App Management software, individual WebEx demo sessions can be scheduled to showcase the capabilities and benefits of the solution. Contact sales@apptec360.com for further information and to arrange a demonstration.

