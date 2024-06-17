Medical Health Check-up conducted for CSSI Officers

On 04 June 2024. Officers from Rove Central Correctional Centre and Correctional Services Headquarters are pleased to receive free medical health check-ups conducted by Doctor Kuma and his Team at the Correctional Headquarters, Rove in Honiara.

The purpose of this free medical health check-up is to ensure officers are healthy and fit to perform their work effectively and efficiently at the workplace, and also help the organization know how healthy its officers are.

The health check-ups involve blood sugar test, blood pressure, weight/height BMI (body mass index), waist circumference and counselling.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau said, on behalf of his Senior Executive, Directors, Commandants, Ranks and Files do acknowledge and thank Doctor Kuma and his Team for eight (08) hours free of charge medical health check-ups to his officers.

“The cost of medical treatment is increasing now and then, and officer’s health is becoming a significant concern for my organization”, says Forau.

He adds CSSI can’t offer full or partial coverage for medical expenses to its officers with long – term illness that may lead to frequent hospitalizations and time-off work can be costly for the officers.

Commissioner Forau, again thank and acknowledged Doctor Kuma and his Team for having concern on healthy status of officers and free of charge to CSSI.

Health Team conduct blood sugar to test.

Health Team conduct blood pressure test.

Executive Members attend to Counselling session led by Doctor Kuma during the Medical Health Check-ups at the Correctional Headquarters Training Academy.

CSSI Press