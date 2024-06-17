Submit Release
CSSI received an Indian Tata Bus

Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) has recently received an Indian Tata Bus from the Solomon Islands Government to boost its operational duties at Rove maximum facility in Honiara.

This Indian Tata Bus been donated by the Government of India for use during the Pacific Games last year 2023.

CSSI is among other institutions that selflessly rendered support to the National Hosting Authority (NHA) in the successful delivery of the PG 2023, and obliged to the Legacy Committee of the NHA second overarching criteria.

CSSI Commissioner Mactus Forau expressed his gratitude to NHA through Solomon Islands Government for the unwavering support in donating this bus to the Agency.

“Fleet mobility has been a long-standing issue for CSSI and given this bus is a milestone achievement for CSSI operations”.

