Branded Residences Find a Home With Prop-Tech Start Up BRESI

BRESI Limited a UK based Prop-tech company will launch the world's first real estate portal exclusively for Branded ResidencesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years branded residences (luxury real estate offerings partnered with a hotel hotel or luxury brand) and prop-tech companies developing property portals for selling real estate has become extremely popular.
However combining the two, has never been done, and the UK prop-tech-start up aims to fill that gap in the market.
Branded residences in the last 5 years have seen an incredible rise in popularity for both property developers and real estate purchasers.
In the last year alone project numbers around the globe have increased by some estimates as much as 175% and forecasters expect this figure to at least double again over the next 5 years.
Branded residences are elite real estate offerings and normally command a far higher sales point compared to their non branded counterparts. This is normally due to the fact that these developments offer far higher levels or services and amenities for the homebuyer.
In reality owning and living in a branded residence is akin to living in a 5 star hotel.
Funding of the start up, is branded residences specialist Jason Payne of BR Asia.
“I've had this idea for quite a few years now, but I just haven't had the time or the right team to bring it to life. Branded residences are truly unique and exclusive real estate offerings that require a different marketing approach in my opinion
Property portals are great for marketing and selling real estate, but they can sometimes be overwhelming for property purchasers with a mixture of properties from various agents, developers, and private sellers. BRESI, in my view, addresses this issue for property developers.
By only allowing branded residences we are giving property purchasers clear up to date information and options to view the worlds best real estate. For developers they can be assured that their projects are not mixed with non branded houses, condos and apartments, that in may ways are inferior to their project.
I'm thrilled that we're developing a portal specifically for branded residences, showcasing the world's top real estate projects”
The company, aside from developing the platform exclusively for branded residences, has made the somewhat contentious choice to prohibit real estate agents from listing or promoting properties.
Instead, only property developers, exclusive sole agents, or marketing agencies authorised by the developer will have the privilege to market projects on the platform.
“We took into account the potential financial impact of limiting advertisers, but ultimately, the decision was straightforward. Our aim is to create a platform where developers can independently upload and market their projects with us, ensuring the accuracy of project information, eliminating duplicates, and preventing outdated details.
This we believe will also greatly enhance the property search experience for buyers" Payne elaborated.
BRESI will offer a membership-based model (both free and paid) which ensures that no commissions will be charged for introductions, and all leads will be directed straight to the developer.
First phase of a very bold vision for the portal is expected to go live this month.
