Tahini Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 3.89 Billion at a CAGR of 6.1% By 2034, Fact.MR

Unique Flavor and Diversified Applications in Sauce, Dressings, and Dips Boosting Popularity of Tahini: Fact.MR Analysis

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals in its recently updated industry report that the global tahini market is estimated at a value of US$ 2.15 billion in 2024 and is calculated to climb to US$ 3.89 billion by the end of 2034.Tahini, which is made from sesame seeds, is gaining widespread popularity due to the rising influence of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines across the world. The clean eating trend is boosting the consumption of organic tahini. Rising popularity of natural and minimally processed food is positioning tahini as a nutritious ingredient. The veganism trend is also boosting the consumption of plant-based food products, including tahini. More and more producers are introducing tahini products that are organic, gluten-free, and with non-GMO content. Increasing on-the-go eating habits are also driving up the consumption of tahini as a sauce and dressing. North America and Europe are increasingly witnessing higher adoption of Middle Eastern and Asian diets. Falafel and humus are exhibiting immense popularity in Western countries. In Asian countries, particularly in China and Taiwan, tahini is used in noodles and hot pot recipes. Tahini is a staple food in Israel. It is used as a dip with pita bread and a topping with sabich, shawarma, and falafel. It is also widely used as a sauce in meat recipes and sweets such as Halawa and cookies.Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for tahini is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034. The United States is projected to hold 45.7% of the North American market share by 2034.The South Korea market is approximated at a value of US$ 101.5 million in 2024. Hulled tahini sales are forecasted to reach US$ 2.92 billion by 2034. Demand for natural tahini is calculated to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034."Increasing importance of high protein and healthy fat content sesame foods is uplifting global demand for tahini," says a Fact.MR analyst.Winning StrategySome of the leading manufacturers of tahini are Dipasa USA Inc., Kevala International LLC, SESAJAL S.A. de C.V., El Rashidi El Mizan, Joyva Corp., Prince Tahina Ltd., Halwani Bros. Co., Ltd., Al Wadi Al Akhdar, and Al Yaman Factories. Leading companies are focused on product innovations such as in flavor and packaging designs, global expansion, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market.New companies eager to enter the tahini market should focus on niche marketing, competitive pricing, and digital marketing to expand their market presence. Collaborating with popular chefs and social media influencers can also be a great way to enhance revenue growth.In September 2023, Seeds 'n Snacks opened its advanced tahini plant in southwest Oklahoma City, U.S.Ready-to-Eat Tahini Products: Preferred Choice Among Busy ProfessionalsLeading producers are introducing a range of tahini flavors, like wild oregano and roasted garlic herb, catering to diverse culinary preferences nationwide. The growing preference for convenient, ready-to-eat options, fueled by hectic lifestyles, is facilitating the expansion of local producers' market presence. Rising health consciousness among busy professionals is fueling the demand for on-the-go food items, including organic tahini, in the United States. More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global tahini market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (hulled tahini, unhulled tahini), product (natural tahini, whole tahini, seasoned tahini, organic tahini), application (sauces & soups, coffee substitutes, dips & spreads, nuts & sweets, jam, jellies & preserves, mixed spices & seasonings, others), and distribution channel (modern trade, conventional retail, HoReCa, online stores, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Coffee Roaster Market : The coffee roaster market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 701.24 Billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 Billion in 2022. The market is significantly driven by the growing consumer inclination towards coffee consumption across the world. Industrial Chocolate Market : The global industrial chocolate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 62.4 billion in 2023 and reach US$ 97 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. 