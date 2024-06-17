SAVE UARTS RALLY: Demanding Justice & Transparency (Friday, 21 June 21, 2024 at 3PM EST)
Participants will call upon the Pennsylvania Attorney General to launch an official investigation to uncover the truth and to ensure accountability.
We are standing together to demand transparency and accountability from UARTS. Freezing UARTS' assets is crucial to safeguarding the interests of students, faculty, & the broader community affected”PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, 21 June 21, 2024 at 3PM EST, alumni, students, and supporters of the University of the Arts (UARTS) will gather at Hamilton Hall steps for a rally demanding immediate action. The rally aims to secure a freeze on UARTS' assets and initiate a formal investigation into the university's recent closure.
— Workhouse, CEO, Adam Nelson & UArts alumnus (Theatre, 91’)
Participants will call upon the Pennsylvania Attorney General to launch an official investigation to uncover the truth behind these actions and to ensure accountability. The decision to hold the rally follows widespread concern and outrage within the UARTS community regarding the abrupt closure and the handling of its assets.
The rally will commence with a march from Hamilton Hall to City Hall, where attendees will raise their voices for justice and demand transparency from UARTS administration. The event will feature performances by musicians, artists, and dancers, showcasing the creativity and passion that define the UARTS community.
"We are standing together to demand transparency and accountability from UARTS," said Workhouse, CEO, Adam Nelson, a University of the Arts alumnus (Theatre, 91’) whose agency is providing pro bono Public Relations support. "Freezing UARTS' assets is crucial to safeguarding the interests of students, faculty, and the broader community affected by this closure."
All members of the UARTS community, supporters of the arts, and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend, spread the word, and rally their friends. This event serves as a pivotal moment to demonstrate the power and unity of the UARTS community in the face of adversity.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, June 21, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM
Location: Hamilton Hall steps, 320 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA (Broad + Pine Streets)
About UARTS: The University of the Arts (UARTS) is a leading institution dedicated to the education and advancement of artists, musicians, and performers. With a rich history of fostering creativity and innovation, UARTS plays a vital role in shaping the future of the arts community.
For more information, please contact WORKHOUSE via email Nelson@workhousepr.com // Office # +1 212. 645. 8006 // Mobile # +1 917.930.5802
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok