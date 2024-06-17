RadSite Hosts Complimentary Webinar Focusing on CBCT Radiation Exposure
June 19th Webinar Features Industry Experts Addressing Basic Safeguards to Minimize Exposure
Effective dose studies have been very helpful to educate about risk, and dose monitoring programs are increasingly important”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announced that it will host a complimentary webinar on Cone Beam CT (CBCT) imaging this month. Industry experts will discuss how CBCT imaging providers can implement patient safety measures to minimize ionizing radiation exposure. The webinar panel will also address the differences between patient dose and scattered radiation for CBCT and conventional CT.
— Jenna B. Roller, PA-C, Director of Clinical Applications, CurveBeam AI
The webinar participants are all industry experts and are members of RadSite’s CBCT Standards Committee. Several specialty areas also will be discussed during the roundtable.
“As cone beam imaging technology adoption soars, dedicated breast CBCT is the latest technology to enter the commercial imaging market,” said David Georges, President, Koning Americas. “This low dose, isotropic, high-resolution 3D imaging technology does not compress the breast and is poised to replace conventional compressional 2D mammographic technology. Great care was taken to deliver this advance in breast imaging technology without a dose premium when compared to mammographic dose.”
“With orthopedics expanding their ancillary services and point-of-care imaging solutions, ionizing radiation is more and more common in these spaces for patients and staff,” notes Jenna B. Roller, PA-C, Director of Clinical Applications, CurveBeam AI. “Effective dose studies have been very helpful to educate about risk, and dose monitoring programs are increasingly important.”
Here is a summary of the upcoming webinar:
Addressing CBCT Radiation Exposure—Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET
This roundtable discussion will highlight how the dose to a patient from a CBCT exam is about 10% of the dose of the comparable conventional CT exam. Many CBCT providers, patients, and regulators have a false sense of security regarding the amount of ionizing radiation that patients and staff are exposed to. This is perpetuated by the fact that many CBCT providers do not actively monitor dose nor utilize proper shielding to track and limit the exposure to ionizing radiation. This webinar will discuss why CBCT imaging providers and patients should care about and implement basic safeguards to minimize exposure.
Moderator:
• Vinobalan Durairaj, PhD, DABR, Regional Vice President-Central, Senior Medical Physicist, West Physics
Speakers:
• David Georges, President, Koning Americas
• Phillip W. Patton, PhD, CHP, DABR, DABSNM, RadSite Chief Physics Officer and Director of Diagnostic Radiation Physics, President, LBT Radiation Physics
• Jenna B. Roller, PA-C, Director of Clinical Applications, CurveBeam AI
To register for click here for the June 19th webinar.
RadSite’s next webinar is “Understanding the Fundamentals of Billing Medical Insurance for CBCT Diagnostic Imaging” (sponsored by Links2Success/Dental Medical Billing) and will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET. To register, click here for the July 17th webinar.
To view RadSite’s on-demand webinars, check out RadSite's webinar page (https://radsitequality.com/webinars/) or RadSite's YouTube page, where more than 30 complimentary, on-demand webinars are available. To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by over 350 payers and has accredited over 1,500 imaging suppliers. The accreditation agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
