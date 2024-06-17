Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,209 in the last 365 days.

NTRC Gets Support from Local Hams in Antenna Removal Operation

Last Friday, June 14, three local hams assisted the NTRC dismantle an HF antenna from the top of the NIS building, as the NTRC now have their own building at Murray’s road next to the NDP HQ.

The local hams who assisted the NTRC staff included Arington J88SE and Justin J88PB, also on the assistance team was Don J88CD.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has been established to coordinate an effective telecommunications regulatory regime which will enhance the operation of telecommunications in the interest of the sustainable development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

 

You just read:

NTRC Gets Support from Local Hams in Antenna Removal Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more