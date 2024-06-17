Valuebase Secures $6.3 Million in Series Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth
Valuebase, a provider of data-driven property valuations, announced today that it has closed a $6.3 million Series Seed funding round led by Narya Capital.AUSTIN,, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valuebase, a leading provider of data-driven property valuations, announced today that it has closed a $6.3 million Series Seed funding round led by Narya Capital. Additional investors include Sam Altman, Nat Friedman, Mythos Ventures and Julian Weisser.
Since its inception in August of 2022, ValueBase has been committed to revolutionizing the property valuation and assessment landscape through innovative data analytics and rigorous data modeling. With this new funding, the company aims to further expand its product offerings, enhance its technology infrastructure, and accelerate its expansion efforts.
"We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we embark on this next phase of growth," said Will Jarvis, CEO of ValueBase. "This investment will enable us to continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower governments with world-class AI valuation models.”
Valuebase’s proprietary technology leverages advanced data analytics and modeling to help assessment and revenue agencies simultaneously maximize their revenue collection and equity/fairness metrics. The company's solutions have already been adopted by local governments across several states, including Texas, Florida, and Virginia.
"At Narya, we focus on world-class founding teams who see what others don’t and then use that insight to build defensible technology businesses. It was crystal clear that these characteristics were present in Will and Lars when we first met them and they, and the broader Valuebase team, have done nothing but execute and demonstrate product-market fit ever since" said Colin Greenspon, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Narya, who, as part of the financing, has joined Valuebase’s board. "We are honored to partner with them on their journey to redefine the future of real estate valuation."
In addition to expanding its product portfolio, Valuebase plans to use the funding to scale its operations, hire top talent, and invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.
For more information about Valuebase and its solutions, visit www.Valuebase.co.
*About ValueBase
