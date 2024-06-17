The Inaugural American Web Awards Launches to Celebrate Excellence in Web Design and E-Commerce
The awards provide an unparalleled opportunity for participants to gain industry recognition, receive expert feedback, and boost their visibility.”USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1st American Web Awards is proud to announce its launch, offering a prestigious platform to recognize and celebrate the finest achievements in web design and e-commerce in the United States. Founded by Jörg Dennis Krüger, a renowned online marketing specialist and CEO of JDKRUEGER&CO, the awards aim to honor the industry's best and most innovative web agencies and online stores.
— American Web Awards
The American Web Awards are designed to highlight exceptional creativity, technical excellence, and impactful user experiences. Participation is open to all web agencies and e-commerce businesses operating within the United States and is free of charge. The awards provide an unparalleled opportunity for participants to gain industry recognition, receive expert feedback, and boost their visibility.
Award Process and Criteria
The award process for the American Web Awards is straightforward and transparent:
Participants fill out a comprehensive survey providing details about their web agency or online store.
- A panel of expert jurors evaluates each submission based on a set of criteria including design and aesthetics, user experience (UX), content quality, technical excellence, functionality, e-commerce effectiveness, impact and results, and social responsibility.
- Participants receive detailed feedback and scores from the jury.
- Successful participants are awarded the prestigious American Web Award, with their achievements highlighted on the official website, in a press release, and through exclusive badges for their websites or online stores.
"We created the American Web Awards to celebrate the incredible work being done in web design and e-commerce across the United States," said Jörg Dennis Krüger, Founder of the American Web Awards. "Our goal is to recognize those who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence, providing them with the recognition they deserve."
Why Participate?
By participating in the American Web Awards, web agencies and online stores can:
- Gain prestige and recognition within the industry
- Receive valuable feedback from a panel of industry experts
- Enhance their marketing efforts with exclusive badges and a prominent listing - on the American Web Awards website
- Connect with other top performers and industry leaders
We invite all eligible web agencies and e-commerce businesses to participate in the 1st American Web Awards and showcase their excellence. To start the nomination process, please visit https://www.americanwebawards.com.
Daniel Williams
American Web Awards c/o JDKRUEGER Co.
+ +1 505-652-4860
nomination@americanwebawards.com