Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon at the Grand Opening of The Westerly, Delivering New Affordable Housing and Retail to Southwest Waterfront

On Monday, June 17 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will celebrate the grand opening of The Westerly, a new mixed-use development in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood of Ward 6. The Westerly offers 449 units of housing, including 136 affordable homes, and space for AppleTree Public Charter School, Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe, and GoodVets.

The event marks the completion of the project, also known as Waterfront Station II, on a 59,044 square-foot parcel of land that for years sat vacant and was once the site of the Waterside Mall and offices of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In 2015, the District and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the Waterfront Station II site, and in 2016, DMPED selected a team comprised of Hoffman & Associates, Affordable Homes and Communities (AHC Inc.), CityPartners, and Paramount Development.

The Westerly moves the District closer to reaching the Mayor’s goal of 36,000 new homes by 2025, including 12,000 affordable homes.


WHEN:
Monday, June 17 at 11 am


WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6
Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Paul Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, Affordable Homes and Communities (AHC Inc.)  
Maria Thompson, Chief Operating Officer, Hoffman & Associates
 

WHERE:
The Westerly
350 Maple Drive SW
*Closest Metro Station: Waterfront*
*Closest Bikeshare: 4th and M Streets SW*
*Closest Bus Routes: P6, 74, A6, A8*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  
  
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.  


