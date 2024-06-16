Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon at the Grand Opening of The Westerly, Delivering New Affordable Housing and Retail to Southwest Waterfront

(Washington, DC) –Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and community members celebrated the grand opening of the new Reservoir Park Recreation Center and Aquatic Center and a 6.2-acre park located on the former McMillan Sand Filtration site.

On Monday, June 17 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will celebrate the grand opening of The Westerly, a new mixed-use development in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood of Ward 6. The Westerly offers 449 units of housing, including 136 affordable homes, and space for AppleTree Public Charter School, Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe, and GoodVets.

The event marks the completion of the project, also known as Waterfront Station II, on a 59,044 square-foot parcel of land that for years sat vacant and was once the site of the Waterside Mall and offices of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In 2015, the District and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the Waterfront Station II site, and in 2016, DMPED selected a team comprised of Hoffman & Associates, Affordable Homes and Communities (AHC Inc.), CityPartners, and Paramount Development.

The Westerly moves the District closer to reaching the Mayor’s goal of 36,000 new homes by 2025, including 12,000 affordable homes.



Monday, June 17 at 11 am



Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Paul Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, Affordable Homes and Communities (AHC Inc.)

Maria Thompson, Chief Operating Officer, Hoffman & Associates



The Westerly

350 Maple Drive SW

*Closest Metro Station: Waterfront*

*Closest Bikeshare: 4th and M Streets SW*

*Closest Bus Routes: P6, 74, A6, A8*

