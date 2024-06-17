World Woman Foundation to Launch Inaugural Cannes Agenda on the Sidelines of Cannes Festival of Creativity

WORLD WOMAN CANNES AGENDA

#EqualityMoonshot - Creativity Accelerating Equality in Bold New Ways

The creative industry contributes $2.25 trillion globally. We're committed to bold investments for women to lead the new era.” — RUPA DASH, CEO, WORLD WOMAN FOUNDATION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Woman Foundation is proud to announce the inaugural education of the World Woman Cannes Agenda, set to debut on the sidelines of the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity from June 19-20 at Canopy by Hilton Cannes.

The World Woman Cannes Agenda embodies a philosophy of collaborative action and multistakeholder engagement. It aims to redefine our approach to creativity within the context of global responsibilities. With the overarching theme of # EqualityMoonshot, it offers a unique platform to reshape our understanding and approach to creativity in the era of global responsibility and cooperation.

The World Woman Cannes Agenda catalyzes transformative dialogue, convening industry leaders, policymakers, and creatives to explore women's pivotal role in shaping the cultural and creative industries. Through dynamic discussions, thought-provoking panels, and interactive workshops, participants will navigate pathways for women-led cultural transformation, commerce reimagining, and global economic advancement.

The flagship event promises to ignite actionable insights, propelling us toward a more equitable and prosperous future for all. Notable speakers at the World Woman Cannes Agenda include International Broadcaster and Charity Campaigner Tania Bryer; Lebanese Journalist and Politician Nayla Tueni; Zimbabwean Playwright and Activist Tsitsi Dangarembga; Katja Iversen, CEO of Museum for the United Nations – UN Live; Annemarie Hwa Hou, Executive Director, United Nations Office for Partnership (UNOP); Wendy Lund, Chief Client Officer, Health @ WPP; Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media; Amber Mundinger, Global Director, Artistic Engagement, L-Acoustics; Maira Genovese, Founder and CEO, MG Empower; Sara Denby, Head of the Unstereotype Alliance Secretariat, UN Women; and Lisa Rosenberg, Global Partner, and President, Consumer Brands at Allison.

With participation from global leaders representing over 25 countries, the World Woman Cannes Agenda will launch a transformative gender equality agenda for women and girls. Four hundred delegates are expected to attend the conference, engaging in discussions from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m on June 19-20, 2024.

Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation, emphasizes the event's significance: "The creative industry contributes $2.25 trillion annually to the global economy, with women representing almost half of the workforce. At the World Woman Foundation, we are committed to making bold creative investments for women to lead the new era of disruption."