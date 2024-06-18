She Speaks! Goes Viral: Over 20,000 Brazilian Girls Enroll to Learn English and Transform Their Futures
She Speaks! empowers over 20,000 Brazilian girls by teaching English, bridging socio-economic gaps, and opening doors to better futures.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring wave of enthusiasm, She Speaks! has captured the hearts of communities across Brazil, going viral on WhatsApp and rapidly receiving over 20,000 enrollments from young Brazilian girls eager to learn English. Founded by Daniela Zimmermann Castelo, She Speaks! is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged Brazilian girls by teaching them English as a second language, offering them a pathway to a brighter future.
Their Mission
She Speaks! is committed to changing the lives of Brazilian girls ages 10-17 by providing them with the opportunity to learn English, a powerful language that can significantly alter their life trajectory. The organization's goal goes beyond teaching English; it aims to make a more impactful change in society by helping bridge the socio-economic gap in Brazil. This change begins with the friendships created between students and teachers through weekly conversational classes.
Daniela Castelo, founder of She Speaks!, shares her motivation: "Growing up, I was always taught to put more into the world than I took away from it. So many people will never get the opportunities I got, so I feel that it is my responsibility to help them in any way that I can. That is why I came up with the idea of She Speaks!"
Inspiring Stories
One such story is that of Maria, a 14-year-old girl from São Paulo. Maria attends a public school and dreams of learning English to improve her future prospects. However, her family cannot afford private language courses. When Maria heard about She Speaks! through a WhatsApp message, she knew this was the opportunity that could change her life.
Maria shared, "I've always wanted to learn English because I know it can open many doors for me. With She Speaks!, I can finally have the chance to learn without my parents worrying about the cost. This program will help me achieve my dreams."
Why She Speaks! Matters
12% of the Brazilian population lives below the poverty line
Only 5% of Brazilians can communicate in English
12 million Brazilians live in favelas
In 2019, 1.1 million children and teenagers were out of school in Brazil
Brazilian women earn 30% less than men at work
She Speaks! addresses these disparities by providing young Brazilian girls with the skills they need to succeed. English proficiency opens doors to better job opportunities, higher education, and a future where they can support themselves and their families.
"The Covid-19 pandemic normalized the possibility of working remotely from anywhere around the world. If these girls can communicate in English, even at a basic level, they can get a good job that will provide them with the funds to leave poverty and build a better future for their families," says Daniela Castelo, emphasizing the transformative potential of their mission.
About Daniela Zimmermann Castelo
Daniela Castelo was born in São Paulo, Brazil, and moved to Miami at the age of five. Her experience of quickly learning English and Spanish inspired her to help others achieve similar success. "If I hadn't moved to the United States, I would have never had the opportunity to learn English fluently. I hope that I can help others achieve this same dream," she says.
Growing up in the U.S. while maintaining her Brazilian heritage, Daniela realized the unique advantages of being bilingual and the importance of giving back. This realization led to the creation of She Speaks!, where the goal is to provide education and opportunities to those who need them most.
Join Us
She Speaks! invites everyone to join their mission. By supporting this cause, you are helping to provide a better future for young Brazilian girls, breaking the cycle of poverty, and empowering the next generation of leaders.
For more information, please visit www.shespeaksclasses.org
Daniela Zimmermann Castelo
She Speaks!
danishespeaks@gmail.com
