Simple Golf Shop Launches Twin Sphere Putters to Elevate Everyday Golfing
Twin Sphere Putters offer a revolutionary approach with lower center of gravity, greater accuracy, and more inertia.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Simple Golf Shop, a family-owned sustainable golf brand, announced the launch of their Twin Sphere Putters.
The Twin Sphere Putters offer a revolutionary approach to putting, completely transforming the putting experience. Developed with an innovative CNC milling technique, the putters ensure accurate weighting, while the placement of large spherical shapes at the ends increases its moment of inertia, preventing twisting during putts. The spheres' placement beneath the putter sole lowers the center of gravity, reducing skidding and providing stability even in rough terrain. With directional alignments and engineered balancing, the putter easily squares the ball to the target.
"With the Twin Sphere Putters, we aim to enhance the golfing experience for players of all levels," said Jon Gryn], CEO of Simple Golf Shop. "Our innovative design offers greater accuracy and consistency, ensuring that every putt is as precise as possible."
Core Benefits Include:
- Precision: Ensures accurate weighting and balance through precision CNC milling.
- Consistency: Prevents twisting during putts and provides stability, even in rough terrain.
About Simple Golf Shop: Simple Golf Shop is a family-owned brand committed to sustainability and innovation in golf equipment. Based in Huntington Beach, California, we strive to provide golfers with high-quality, eco-friendly products that enhance their game.
