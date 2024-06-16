DMscore Prepares to Bring its AI Market Analytics to New Markets with Addition of Senior Sales Leadership
DMscore’s beachhead dental market solution currently services hundreds of practices yielding measurable results for multi-practice and DSO networks
Schulman was the CEO/ founder of the first SaaS-based web-analytics company, Keylime, (Yahoo!) and was founding CMO of analytics company WebSideStory through its IPO, (now Adobe Analytics).”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMscore is excited to announce Peter Wells will be reuniting with former colleagues Rand Schulman, and Jay McCarthy as Chief Revenue Officer.
— DMscore
“Peter's joining marks an exciting chapter for DMscore as we are expanding into new industries with our proprietary analytics and AI-based virtual analyst technology. We have a history of growing companies together, so I’m excited to continue our successful collaboration here at DMscore.” noted CEO Rand Schulman.
Peter is an accomplished and seasoned sales leader, with a proven track record in the digital marketing and analytics industry. He brings 20+ years of executive sales leadership with SaaS-based companies delivering solutions to help clients achieve significant outcomes through a variety of digital marketing solutions.
Peter Wells said, “One of my biggest career highlights was a pivotal role at WebSideStory (now Adobe Analytics), where I worked closely with Rand and Jay as SVP of Sales to drive strategy and revenue of $130 Million, leading to a successful IPO in 2004”
WebSideStory subsequently merged with Omniture, and was acquired by Adobe for $2 billion.
Peter’s success also includes executive sales leadership roles at TouchCommerce, Certona, and others, all of which achieved successful outcomes, including acquisitions by Nuance, Kibo, and Microsoft. Most recently, at Radicle Science, Peter drove triple-digit growth, while greatly accelerating the sales cycle, helping to create a new market category.
About DMscore:
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, DMscore (Digital Marketing score) is an AI-based SaaS technology company created by industry visionaries and executives, who created the first Digital Analytics companies and FICO platforms. DMscore is backed by executives from FICO and recent IPO AI-based chip maker Astera Labs (Nasdaq ALABS). DMscore’s technology measures hundreds of online marketing factors, giving business executives clear insight into how they are performing locally compared with their competitors. With prescriptive recommendations our marketing score allows strategic marketing decisions to be made with accuracy and speed, yielding measurable results. DMscore’s beachhead dental market solution currently services hundreds of practices yielding measurable results for multi-practice and DSO networks. New markets this year include hotels, automotive, medi-spas, as well as other professional markets.
For more information, please contact: Rand Schulman (CEO) Rand@dmscore dot com.
Rand Schulman
DMscore Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube