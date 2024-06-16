Ice Cream Craving Cools Down $50 Billion Market with Sweet Growth

Ice Cream Ingredients Market

Novelty & Health Trends Drive Demand for Specialty Ice Cream Ingredients

Ice cream manufacturers are seeking innovative ingredients to meet evolving consumer preferences.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ice Cream Ingredients Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The global ice cream ingredients market size was valued at US$ 50.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 93.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The consumption of ice cream is on the rise globally, driven by specialty ice cream parlors, fast-food chains, and the snackification trend. Innovative and unique eating experiences, utilizing different ingredients and flavors, are emphasized by manufacturers in the ice cream industry. According to a 2019 report by DPO International, the global ice cream market was valued at US$57.9 billion in 2018, projected to reach US$84.9 billion in the next five years.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

• Manufacturers focus on developing novel products to meet trends such as low-sugar milk fat, lactose-free solid-not-fat (SNF), sweeteners, and others.

• Rising disposable incomes, improved standards of living, and increased spending capacity contribute to higher per capita consumption of ice cream, especially impulse ice cream.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞

• Milk fat, milk-solid-not-fat, and sweeteners are key ingredients used in significant quantities.

• Manufacturers strengthen their capabilities to meet the global demand for ice cream ingredients.

📍𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

• Increasing consumer concerns over health and the environment lead to a growing demand for organic ice cream globally.

• The popularity of ice cream is rising in developing economies, contributing to the growth of the ice cream ingredient market in the dairy sector.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• The emergence of ice cream manufacturers and their demand for novel formulations contribute to the growth of the ice cream ingredients market.

• Variants of ice cream ingredients are required for convenient quick snacks, such as ice cream bars, sandwiches, ice-lollies, cones, cups, and sticks.

• Demand for high-fat ice cream and specialty ice cream drives the need for innovative offerings in the ideal composition.

• Increasing demand for impulse and take-home ice cream is expected to fuel the demand for varied ingredients in the global ice cream ingredients market.

📍𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

• BASF SE

• Tate & Lyle

• Cargill

• Incorporated

• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

• California Dairies, Inc.

• Dairy Farmers of America

• Grassland Dairy Products Inc.

• Westland Milk Products (yili Group)

• Hilmar Ingredients

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

– On the basis of type, the dairy solids segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% and milk-solid-not-fat was the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 10.5% between 2021 and 2028.

– On the basis of application, the impulse ice cream industry accounted for about 45% of market share in 2020. However, the artisanal ice cream category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.5% during the ice cream ingredients market forecast period.

– On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 40% of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

