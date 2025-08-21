On Grid String Inverter Market Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2031

The on grid string inverter market trends are highly competitive, with several major players operating globally.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " On Grid String Inverter Market By Phase (Single Phase, and Three Phase), and End-Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global on grid string inverter industry generated $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74891 Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesIncrease in demand for renewable energy with rise in price of fossil fuels, growing popularity of distributed energy systems, and ease of installation drive the growth of the global on grid string inverter market. Additionally, government services and investments to use solar energy to electrify rural and remote areas and increase in use of string inverters for utility-scale solar plants are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the on grid string inverter industry. The growth of the on-grid string inverter market is, however, constrained by competition from other renewable energy sources.Leading Market PlayersKACO new energyGinlong TechnologiesDelta Electronics, Inc.ABBSchneider ElectricChint GroupHuawei Technologies Co., Ltd.Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.Fronius International GmbHSMA Solar Technology agSolarEdge Technologies𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 & 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/74891 Key Benefits For Stakeholders:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the on grid string inverter market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing on grid string inverter market opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the on grid string inverter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global on grid string inverter market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

