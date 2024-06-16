22 Calypsonians selected to compete in Calypso Semi-Finals

The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Preliminaries to compete in the Calypso Semi-Finals scheduled for Friday June 28th at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:

Graduates Calypso Tent

Johnny Rebel Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts Glenroy ‘Homie’ Delpesche Phylicia ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander Abuza Cyrus

On Tour Calypso Tent

Alvin ‘Zion-I’ Dennie Marvo Morgan Robert ‘Patches’ King Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abbey Glenford ‘Azarah’ Charles Hilton Duncan Kirk ‘Ninjah’ Knights

Upstage

Divyne ‘Skye’ Hacksaw Omani Cupid Shena Collis Ceceile ‘Lil Bit’ King Raeon ‘Madzart’ Primus Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid Micheal ‘Lord Have Mercy’ Ollivierre

Dynamites

Delahanty Isles Dennis Bowman

Reserves: