22 Calypsonians selected to compete in Calypso Semi-Finals

The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Preliminaries to compete in the Calypso Semi-Finals scheduled for Friday June 28th at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm.  They are:

Graduates Calypso Tent

  1. Johnny Rebel
  2. Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis
  3. Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts
  4. Glenroy ‘Homie’ Delpesche
  5. Phylicia ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander
  6. Abuza Cyrus

On Tour Calypso Tent

  1. Alvin ‘Zion-I’ Dennie
  2. Marvo Morgan
  3. Robert ‘Patches’ King
  4. Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abbey
  5. Glenford ‘Azarah’ Charles
  6. Hilton Duncan
  7. Kirk ‘Ninjah’ Knights

 Upstage

  1. Divyne ‘Skye’ Hacksaw
  2. Omani Cupid
  3. Shena Collis
  4. Ceceile ‘Lil Bit’ King
  5. Raeon ‘Madzart’ Primus
  6. Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid
  7. Micheal ‘Lord Have Mercy’ Ollivierre

Dynamites

  1. Delahanty Isles
  2. Dennis Bowman

 Reserves:

  1. Earl ‘Exposer’ Isle
  2. Kosinski ‘Busta Ski’ Adams

