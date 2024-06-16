22 Calypsonians selected to compete in Calypso Semi-Finals
The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Preliminaries to compete in the Calypso Semi-Finals scheduled for Friday June 28th at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:
Graduates Calypso Tent
- Johnny Rebel
- Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis
- Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts
- Glenroy ‘Homie’ Delpesche
- Phylicia ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander
- Abuza Cyrus
On Tour Calypso Tent
- Alvin ‘Zion-I’ Dennie
- Marvo Morgan
- Robert ‘Patches’ King
- Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abbey
- Glenford ‘Azarah’ Charles
- Hilton Duncan
- Kirk ‘Ninjah’ Knights
Upstage
- Divyne ‘Skye’ Hacksaw
- Omani Cupid
- Shena Collis
- Ceceile ‘Lil Bit’ King
- Raeon ‘Madzart’ Primus
- Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid
- Micheal ‘Lord Have Mercy’ Ollivierre
Dynamites
- Delahanty Isles
- Dennis Bowman
Reserves:
- Earl ‘Exposer’ Isle
- Kosinski ‘Busta Ski’ Adams