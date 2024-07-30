Charlee.AI and Scriptis Forge Strategic Partnership to enhance Language Services in AI-based predictions

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.AI, a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven predictive solutions, and Scriptis, a premier language services platform, proudly announce their strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of the AI-based predictions and language services.

This alliance marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of innovative language solutions. By combining Charlee.AI’s cutting-edge AI technology with Scriptis’ extensive language services, the partnership promises to deliver unparalleled predictive and language service capabilities to clients worldwide.

With a shared commitment to innovation, the partnership will drive continuous improvement and offer the ability to process data in multiple languages, from multiple sources, as part of the Charlee.ai AI-based predictive platform.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Scriptis,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO and Founder of Charlee.AI. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging AI-based predictive capabilities to transform the claims information process. Together, we will set new standards of excellence and deliver unmatched value to our clients.”

Echoing this sentiment, Fabien Cὸté, President of Scriptis, stated, “At Scriptis, our mission has always been to provide top-notch language services that exceed our clients’ expectations. By partnering with Charlee.AI, we are poised to enhance our offerings even further, delivering innovative solutions that empower our clients to succeed in a globalized world.”

The partnership between Charlee.AI and Scriptis represents a powerful synergy between AI technology and language expertise by allowing unstructured and structured data in all languages to be utilized in the AI-based predictive process.

About Charlee.AI

Charlee.ai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence-driven property & casualty insurance solutions, empowering carriers, MGAs and TPAs with actionable insights to make informed decisions. Through its innovative AI-based technologies, Charlee.ai delivers solutions that optimize processes, mitigate risks, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency.

About Scriptis

Scriptis is a premier language services platform connecting businesses with a global network of language professionals to deliver high-quality translation and localization services. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Scriptis provides comprehensive language solutions that enable clients to communicate effectively in diverse linguistic and cultural contexts.