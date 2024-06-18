Rincell achieves UN38.3 Safety Certification for its high Capacity-Performance 4.1Ah 18650 Silicon-Graphite li-ion Cell
This milestone is a testament to the hard work and OpX of the team. We are committed to adding value to our customers with safe, high quality and highest performance 18650 silicon-graphite cells”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rincell Corporation, a developer of rechargeable cells based on next-generation chemistries, today announced that its industry-leading 4.1Ah 18650 silicon-graphite cell has achieved UN38.3 safety certification. This critical milestone ensures the cell meets rigorous safety standards for global transport by air, sea, rail, and road.
— CEO, Jignesh Parikh
The UN38.3 safety test program puts cells through a series of demanding tests, mimicking extreme conditions they might encounter during shipment. To receive UN38.3, Rincell 18650 silicon-graphite cells passed through a series of tests including Low Pressure Altitude Simulation, Thermal, Vibration, Shock, External Short-Circuit, Impact/Crush and Forced Discharge. Successful completion of the UN38.3 certification, particularly for a high-energy cell based on novel chemistry, marks a significant milestone towards mass production, paving the way for Rincell to bring their innovative technology to market.
Jignesh Parikh, Rincell’s Co-founder & CEO, expressed his excitement about the milestone “I am extremely proud to announce the achievement of UN38.3 safety certification for our groundbreaking silicon-graphite 18650 cells. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and operational excellence of the team. We are committed to adding value to our customers and partners with our safe, high quality and highest performance 18650 silicon-graphite cells in production starting later this year.”
Dr. Jagjit Nanda, Rincell’s Co-founder & Chief Scientific Advisor, added, "Under the leadership of our CTO, Dr. Lasantha Korala, the Rincell team has been making excellent progress on our product development roadmap with a strong sense of urgency. We are excited to deliver our revolutionary and innovative products to customers in high volume, starting with high-energy silicon-graphite 18650 cells."
Rincell's 4.1Ah 18650 cells exhibit exceptional cycle life performance, fast charging capability, and wide-temperature operability, functioning effectively even in extremely low and frigid temperatures. These superior characteristics have been rigorously validated by numerous customers, solidifying Rincell's position as a leader in next-generation cell technology. Rincell is on track to begin volume production of both the 18650 and 21700 cell formats in late 2024, making this groundbreaking technology readily available to meet the demands of the market.
For more information, visit https://www.rincell.com or contact info@rincell.com
About Rincell:
Rincell Corporation was founded to accelerate the electrification of high-impact carbon emission products, fostering a sustainable future with a secure supply chain. Rincell is committed to Domestic & Ally manufacturing of its high-capacity and performance Silicon-Graphite, LMFP, & Sodium-ion batteries for government and commercial applications.
info@rincell.com
Rincell Corporation
email us here