A new short story collection from a group of leading romance writers delivers support to veterans and their families
This exciting military romance collection is written by authors who are veterans or veterans’ family members. Proceeds support the Soldiers’ Angels charity.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new short story collection from a group of leading romance writers, Heroes, Holidays, and Hope (Vol. 2), offers a tantalizing selection of impassioned tales from some of the leading voices in the world of romance fiction who are also veterans or veterans’ family members. Proceeds from this Halloween-themed collection support Soldiers’ Angels, whose mission is to provide aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families.
This is the second installment in an annual series from the Heroes, Holidays, and Hope Project authors that selects a new, worthy organization each year to contribute sales revenue and direct donations. The stories in Volume 2 are contemporary military romance, embracing the magic of Halloween.
While sharing some common themes of ‘Sacrifice,’ ‘Valor,’ and ‘Patriotism,’ the stories offer a variety of romance traditions and steam levels, ensuring it appeals to a wide cross-section of readers. This bewitching ‘must have’ limited edition will launch on December 6, and will only be available for 6 months.
The collection includes stories from Laura M. Baird and Dania Voss (Co-Founders of the project), as well as Caterina Campbell, Lynn Spangler, D.C. Stone, and Sadira Stone.
“We believe it’s crucial to recognize the sacrifices of veterans and their families, and to bring a voice to their emotional and romantic sides,” says Dania Voss. “These stories embody the theme – ‘they fought courageously on the battlefield. Now they’re fighting for love.’ Readers can show their support by joining our campaign!”
The collection, in eBook format, can be pre-ordered for only $2.99 at the Heroes, Holidays, and Hope project website, and is also available on popular book sites like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, Apple Books, and more. Print edition will also be available upon release.
About the Heroes, Holidays, and Hope Project:
We are a group of Veterans and Veterans' family members who are also bestselling and award-winning romance authors! We put our group together to publish a yearly military, holiday romance collection that donates to military / veteran related charities.
Learn more at their website.
Join their Facebook group for exclusives and more.
