Steve Gilliland, Celebrated Keynote Speaker, is Welcomed Back for His 17th Consecutive Appearance at SHRM

Steve Gilliland

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 27, 2006, Steve Gilliland walked into the Washington, D.C. Convention Center prepared to deliver a presentation to approximately 300 HR professionals at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference and Exposition. Eighteen years later, he will walk into McCormick Place Convention Center on Monday, June 24, 2024, now as a Speaker Hall of Fame member, and deliver a presentation to several thousand HR professionals. Steve has been invited back for an impressive 17 consecutive years (minus 2020 because COVID forced the cancellation of the conference). He has become among the highest-rated and most popular speakers ever at the world’s largest HR convention.

“You learn a lot, laugh often, and sometimes even cry because of how Steve touches your heart and stirs your emotions,” according to Trish Ward, an HR professional from Georgia attending the SHRM Conference for the past two decades. “He’s simply the best,” adds Ward.

Steve will present “It Is What You Make It, Overcoming The ‘It Is What It Is’ Mindset" this year, based on his new book. This eye-opening presentation deconstructs the popular misconception that "It is what it is" in a thought-provoking and insightful manner. It reveals the pathway for individuals to shape their future and direction regardless of what life throws at them.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to speak for the 17th consecutive year at the SHRM Annual Conference and deliver my latest presentation. This book and presentation have been three years in the making, exclaims Gilliland.

“It is what it is” isn’t a harmless expression. Too often, it reflects an attitude of indifference or a failure to strive for change in adverse circumstances. Embracing this phrase as a life philosophy can hinder realizing your full potential. It’s crucial not to let a simple acceptance-based saying evolve into a belief that constrains your path to success. This phrase should not merely serve as a passive acknowledgment of a situation. Many individuals use it as a justification for giving up instead of moving forward towards better opportunities,” according to Gilliland.

Steve’s presentation will be on Monday, June 24th at 11:00 AM and keep people talking about it long after his final words. Jay Leno and Kelly Clarkson will headline the conference. Entertainment and Emmy-winning actor, comedian, writer, and producer Jason Sudeikis will also speak at this mega HR event.

Steve Gilliland, the author of eleven books, was named Author of the Year by Advantage Media Group/Forbes for his book Enjoy The Ride. Steve began his career in the greeting card industry, where he made his mark and climbed the corporate ladder to an executive position before his departure. In 1999, he founded his own company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which was recognized by the Pittsburgh Business Times in 2005 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the region.

In addition to being a prolific and accomplished author, Steve Gilliland became the 196th member elected to the Speaker Hall of Fame in 2012. The Hall of Fame distinction called the Council of Peers Award of Excellence, has been bestowed on fewer than 250 speakers worldwide since 1977. This lifetime award recognizes speaking excellence and professionalism. Notable inductees include Ronald Reagan, Zig Ziglar, Norman Vincent Peale, and Colin Powell.

To learn more about Steve Gilliland or his impactful presentation, click here: https://stevegilliland.com/presentations/