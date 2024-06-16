Motorcycle Rental Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants EagleRider, Hertz Ride, MotoQuest, Rent-A-Cycle Japan
Worldwide Motorcycle Rental Market 2024
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Motorcycle Rental Market study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information on motorcycle rental is based on current trends and historic milestones.
Some of the major key players studied:
EagleRider (United States), Hertz Ride (Portugal), MotoQuest (United States), Twisted Road (United States), MotoQuest (United States), MotoQuest (United States), Harley-Davidson Authorized Rentals (United States), Wicked Ride (India), Rent-A-Cycle Japan (Japan), RoadTrip Moto (Italy, etc.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Motorcycle Rental market to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial, Personal) by Type (Luxury Motorcycle, Commonly Motorcycle) by Duration (Short Term, Long Term) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Motorcycle Rental market size is estimated to increase by USD 432.62 Million by 2028, currently pegged at USD 228.54 Million at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030.
Definition:
A motorcycle rental or motorcycle hire business is a motorcycle shop or other business that rents a motorcycle for short periods of time usually for a few hours for a fee. Motorcycle rental primarily serves people who donâ€™t have access to a motorcycle, usually travellers or tourist. Motorcycle rental business typically operates at beaches, parks, or other locations that traveller frequent. Motorcycle rental is usually on the hour, day, and the weekly basis or sometimes monthly basis. Additionally, motorcycle rental business is also for localized people who want to explore the new places and want to enjoy rides.
Market Trends:
• General Trend of Renting Utilitarian Items through E-Commerce
Market Drivers:
• Increase in Road-Trip Tourism
• Rise in Motorcycle Tourer Communities and Events
• Increase in Congestion and Overcrowding In Cities
Market Opportunities:
• Emerging Demand from Developed & Developing Regions
• Growing Tourism Industry
Segmentation and Targeting:
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Motorcycle Rental market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.
Motorcycle RentalProduct Types In-Depth: Luxury Motorcycle, Commonly Motorcycle
Motorcycle Rental Major Applications/End users: Commercial, Personal
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
