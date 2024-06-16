Submit Release
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha

AZERBAIJAN, June 16 - 16 June 2024, 10:40

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Presents the post: "

Dear compatriots!

I congratulate you and Muslims around the world on Eid al-Adha!

May Allah hear all your prayers and accept your sacrifices! I wish each of you strong health, love, joy, and a wonderful mood. May this holiday fill every heart with pure thoughts and noble intentions, bringing goodness, comfort, and happiness to every home.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRİBAN.”

