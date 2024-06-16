St. Albans Barracks / False Pretenses, Uttering a Forged Instrument
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2003489
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/26/2024 at approximately 1533 hours
LOCATION: Old Academy Street, Fairfax, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses and Uttering a Forged Instrument
ACCUSED: Holly Millette
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
ACCUSED: Kali Bilodeau
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Jill Robitaille
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/26/24 at approximately 1533 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report from Jill Robitaille (60) of Fairfax that someone was attempting to cash checks in her name that she did not write. Further investigation revealed that Kali Bilodeau (39) of St. Albans had taken checks from Robitaille’s residence and fraudulently filled them out. Bilodeau then gave those checks to Holly Millette (43) of St. Albans and Millette cashed them. Both Bilodeau and Millette were located and issued citations to appear in Franklin County Court on 07/23/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/23/24 @ 0830 hrs.
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993