St. Albans Barracks / False Pretenses, Uttering a Forged Instrument

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A2003489

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2024 at approximately 1533 hours

LOCATION: Old Academy Street, Fairfax, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses and Uttering a Forged Instrument

 

ACCUSED: Holly Millette                                                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

ACCUSED: Kali Bilodeau

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VICTIM: Jill Robitaille

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/26/24 at approximately 1533 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report from Jill Robitaille (60) of Fairfax that someone was attempting to cash checks in her name that she did not write. Further investigation revealed that Kali Bilodeau (39) of St. Albans had taken checks from Robitaille’s residence and fraudulently filled them out. Bilodeau then gave those checks to Holly Millette (43) of St. Albans and Millette cashed them. Both Bilodeau and Millette were located and issued citations to appear in Franklin County Court on 07/23/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/23/24 @ 0830 hrs.

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

