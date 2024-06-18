SPHERE Launches Intelligent Discovery - A New Stand-alone Offering

Cutting-edge identity hygiene platform

This is an new innovative SaaS offering built to identify gaps and risks within a clients Privileged Account estate

NEWARK, NJ, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPHERE, the leading provider of identity hygiene solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering, Intelligent Discovery.

This innovative SaaS offering is designed to support CyberArk PAM Solutions, both SaaS and Self-Hosted deployments, providing comprehensive and insightful discovery capabilities for privileged accounts.

Intelligent Discovery delivers significant value to organizations by offering:

-Comprehensive Account Inventory: Quickly provides a complete inventory of accounts with elevated privileges within the client's self-hosted and cloud environments.

-Gap Analysis: Identifies current gaps in coverage and assesses the protection status of privileged accounts.

-Centralized Dashboard and Reporting: Offers a centralized platform for viewing and understanding the risk and blast radius associated with privileged accounts.

-Detailed Enumeration: Provides thorough enumeration of Security Groups, Distribution Groups, and Nesting Structures across the client's AD environment.

-Risk Reporting: Highlights high-risk conditions such accounts with excessive privileges not managed by PAM solutions, buried privileged accounts across heavily nested groups, opaque service accounts, orphaned accounts and groups, overly permissioned local accounts to resources and more.



Organizations should consider Intelligent Discovery for:

-Discovery of Account Inventory: Intelligent Discovery provided enterprises with a complete inventory of the accounts in their foundational account estate with a clear focus on those with Elevated Privilege

-Audit and Compliance: Effectively respond to audit or third-party requests with quick, comprehensive reports.

-PAM Deployment Gap Analysis: Gain a clear understanding of the current state of PAM deployment, including identifying missing accounts and those that are vaulted but unprotected or obsolete.

-Accurate Scoping: Accurately scope new or migrating PAM implementations.

“Intelligent Discovery represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide organizations with the tools they need to secure their digital environments effectively. This solution offers immediate insights into privileged account landscapes, enabling clients to quickly identify and address potential risks,” said Rosario Mastrogiacomo, VP of Product Strategy at SPHERE. “With its user-friendly SaaS model, Intelligent Discovery is accessible and scalable, making it an invaluable identity hygiene resource for businesses of all sizes.”

This offering is compatible with CyberArk PAM Solutions, both SaaS and Self-Hosted deployments, it enhances flexibility and integration and supports a wide range of sources such as Windows, Unix, AD/Azure AD, Oracle, SQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Sybase, CyberArk, and LDAP.

SPHERE's Intelligent Discovery is designed to empower organizations with the insights needed to enhance their privileged account management, improve security posture, and streamline compliance efforts. With its user-friendly interface and powerful discovery capabilities, Intelligent Discovery is set to become an indispensable tool for modern cybersecurity and identity hygiene strategies.

For more information about Intelligent Discovery and to schedule a demo, please visit sphereco.com or contact marketing@sphereco.com

About SPHERE:

SPHERE is the global leader in Identity Hygiene. We are dedicated to reshaping modern identity programs by embedding this foundational fabric, enabling organizations to quickly reduce risks. Our expertise lies in leveraging automation to deliver immediate time-to-value. We work through an identity lens that protects an organization’s accounts, data, and infrastructure. Driven by our core values of passion, empathy, and authenticity, our vision drives us to continually innovate. SPHERE addresses all Identity Hygiene and security challenges. For more information, please visit http://www.sphereco.com