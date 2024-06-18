Emre Bardan – Glamhairartist Announces Plans to Restart His Mentorship Program and New Website Coming Soon

From sweeping floors to styling stars: Emre Bardan’s journey is one of passion and perseverance. Transforming dreams into reality: How Emre Bardan became an international icon in hairstyling. With every snip and style: Emre Bardan proves that dedication can turn any dream into success.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier in his career, Emre Bardan established a mentorship program for aspiring young hairdressers early in his career. He announces plans to reopen his mentorship program for aspiring hairstylists and colorists. Watch for more details and updates on Instagram (@glamhairartist) and his forthcoming website. The official launch dates are to be announced.

A mentorship program like Bardan's is crucial for aspiring colorists and hair stylists. Through these programs, mentees can acquire practical skills, learn from seasoned professionals, and get support and assistance in pursuing their goals. Bardan's enthusiasm for hairstyling and desire to give back to the community is reflected in his devotion to mentoring and encouraging others to follow their goals.

"I love what I do," Bardan said. "I want to teach and inspire others to pursue their dreams. My mentor and family have been my greatest supporters."

Bardan's dedication to nurturing talent and sharing knowledge has earned him praise and admiration from peers and protégés.

Under the direction of seasoned stylists, Bardan rapidly advanced his abilities in this supportive setting. He learned large parts of his craft at his mentor's salon, which became his second home. Bardan trained under a mentor with more than 50 years of experience in the field. This mentor, the salon's owner, played a crucial role in determining Bardan's professional path.

He went from sweeping floors in a suburban salon to styling stars. "I am passionate about my work," he said. "I also believe in myself to persevere through struggles and failures."

Emre Bardan became an overnight sensation and gained sudden fame overnight after a video of him transforming a client's hair went viral on social media. The video showcased his exceptional talent and creativity, propelling him into the spotlight within the industry and leaving his mark.

Tips from Glamhairartist

• Excessive heat can damage hair, so use the lowest effective temperature when heat styling, minimize direct heat exposure, and always apply heat protectant before using hot tools to maintain the health of your locks.

• Embrace naturally curly hair, use a hairdryer's diffuser attachment to accentuate your curl, and add a cream or gel that enhances curls for definition. Gently crimp your hair as it dries for lovely, bouncy curls.

• Understanding individual hair types is essential for practical styling. Different hair types require different techniques and products. Utilize natural texture and work with it to achieve stunning styles.

With the release of his book "Becoming Glamhairartist," Bardan offers readers a glimpse into his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global hair icon. His book is available on Amazon. It launched in early June.

