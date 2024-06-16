Wheels on Rent offers Summer Rent a Car 10% Discount on Luxury Cars in UAE

Rent a Luxury Car in Dubai Abu Dhabi UAE at a Discounted Price www.wheelsonrent.ae Rent an Audi A6 in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, UAE

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheels on Rent offers ‘Summer Rent a Car 10% Discount’ on luxury cars in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and across UAE. Brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Cadillac, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota Avalon are available now at the lowest rates for both short- and long-term rental car requirements. Moreover, we are offering a free car home delivery for 7+ days bookings.

Now, the customers can rent a BMW in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, UAE starting from AED400 per day after 10% off. BMW models which have a special price includes a BMW 3 Series 330i and a BMW 5 Series luxury sedan. Similarly, one can rent an Audi in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, UAE for just AED399 per day now, previously it was for AED500. Audi model which comes under this discount offer is A6 – a luxury sedan car. Cadillac car models CT6 sedan and XT5 SUV are also available at a best rental price across UAE. Another top car brand, Jeep’s Wrangler, an iconic and sturdy car rental options can also be booked from Wheels on Rent. Well, luxury rental car options do not end here, customers can also rent a Mercedes in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, UAE for AED400 per day only.

With an aim to deliver excellent service to its customers, Wheels on Rent keeps on bringing special discounts and offers which are beneficial for local residents and the tourists alike. We are making an effort to make rent a car service hassle free and affordable at the same time in UAE.

"Our mission at Wheels on Rent UAE has always been customer centric by meeting rental car requirements beyond their expectations," said Tab Riz, CEO of Wheels on Rent UAE. "With Summer discount offers on luxury cars, we intend to enhance the experience of people visiting UAE, offering them the opportunity to drive top car brands at affordable rates which are unbeatable across UAE."

Wheels on Rent offers hassle free online car booking where a customer convenience is kept as a priority. One can easily book a car by filling out the booking form, WhatsApp chat or a phone call. We offer multiple rental options for the same car model thus driving your dream car is just a few click away.

Wheels on Rent also provides an array of addon services such as airport transfer service in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Limousine rental service across UAE, you can even hire a car with driver from our platform.

For more information about Wheels on Rent and its luxury rental car options, please visit https://wheelsonrent.ae or contact our 24/7 customer support at +971544083494.



About Wheels on Rent:

Wheels on Rent is the premium rent a car company in UAE, offering diverse rental car options which are suitable for every occasion. Book a ride for a corporate meeting, wedding or a family trip. From hatchbacks to 7-seater SUVs, we have all!

Rent a BMW in Dubai or Abu Dhabi UAE