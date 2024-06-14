Prime Minister advances shared progress and prosperity at the G7 Summit

CANADA, June 14 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his second day at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Apulia, Italy. The challenges the world is facing are interconnected, from climate change to food insecurity to gender inequality. No single country can address them alone – but Canada is not alone. Together with G7 partners, we will continue our work to make the world fairer and more prosperous, now and into the future.

In Apulia, the Prime Minister participated in working sessions and met with G7 partners and outreach guests, including His Holiness Pope Francis, to champion global ambition in driving the clean energy transition. He reinforced Canada’s leadership role in advancing digital inclusion and emphasized Canada’s focus on regional stability and peace and security globally, particularly in Africa and the Mediterranean.

G7 leaders issued a joint declaration reiterating their support for Ukraine and a just and lasting peace in the Middle East as well as their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also agreed on the importance of fostering global economic growth, partnering with African countries, reinforcing food and energy security, addressing the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, and promoting human-centred artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister highlighted a $686.9 million package of measures to strengthen climate resiliency, foster more inclusive communities, and move forward on climate action around the world. He also announced that Canada will host the next G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in 2025.

The effects of climate change are being felt more than ever, and this is having a devastating impact on developing countries, who are vulnerable to food insecurity. That’s why Canada is allocating $200 million to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), including:

$100 million in contributions to support IFAD in its essential work to reduce poverty and food insecurity while strengthening climate resilience, with a focus on the poorest and most vulnerable located in rural areas.

in its essential work to reduce poverty and food insecurity while strengthening climate resilience, with a focus on the poorest and most vulnerable located in rural areas. $100 million as a repayable contribution to IFAD’s Private Sector Financing Programme to support investments in the agricultural sector in low- and middle-income countries, especially in the Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia.

Canada’s future will be shaped by its relationship with the Indo-Pacific region, which is home to the largest number of climate-vulnerable people in the world. Working with Indo-Pacific countries, the federal government is:

Delivering a $360 million repayable contribution to the Asian Development Bank to establish the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia. The Fund will mobilize private capital toward inclusive climate change mitigation and adaptation projects. This will accelerate their transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient economies, and advance gender equality in sectors such as renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and nature-based solutions.

The Fund will mobilize private capital toward inclusive climate change mitigation and adaptation projects. This will accelerate their transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient economies, and advance gender equality in sectors such as renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and nature-based solutions. Investing $6.9 million through the International Development Research Centre (IDRC). Building on Canada’s existing partnership with the United Kingdom, this investment will help expand the IDRC’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Development program to support responsible AI innovation, policy research, and capacity building in the Indo-Pacific.

Canada is also taking a leadership role in the G7’s work to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people around the world. To support this critical work, the federal government is:

Investing $100 million in the International Finance Corporation’s Facility for Gender Equality, Resilience, Opportunity, and Inclusion Worldwide. The Facility supports companies to enable the full and meaningful participation of women and girls in the private sector. The funding announced today is expected to mobilize an estimated $470 million in private capital for investments that break gender barriers, empower women, and promote gender inclusion around the world.

The Facility supports companies to enable the full and meaningful participation of women and girls in the private sector. The funding announced today is expected to mobilize an estimated $470 million in private capital for investments that break gender barriers, empower women, and promote gender inclusion around the world. Providing $20 million to TradeMark Africa and the Centre for International Studies and Cooperation to help ensure that everyone shares in the benefits of free and open commerce. This investment aims to help eliminate the gender-based barriers that prevent women from fully participating in the opportunities afforded by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Prime Minister also announced that, as the 2025 G7 President, Canada will host the next G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in 2025. Prime Minister Trudeau underlined Canada’s continued commitment to working together with G7 partners on common priorities, such as building economies that benefit everyone, fighting climate change, and managing rapidly evolving technologies.

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated his thanks to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, for her country’s successful hosting of the G7 Summit, and he underscored Canada’s commitment to working with Italy and other G7 partners to address pressing global issues.

“We just concluded the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Apulia, where alongside our G7 partners, we announced comprehensive action to grow dynamic economies, build inclusive communities, and keep our air clean. As Canada prepares to host G7 partners in Kananaskis next year, we are focused on delivering fairness for every generation and making life better for everyone.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Today in Apulia, Prime Minister Trudeau had bilateral meetings with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, His Holiness Pope Francis, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio.

Yesterday in Apulia, Prime Minister Trudeau announced key measures to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom. This includes: A $5 billion contribution to G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine. Sanctions on 27 individuals and entities involved in Russia’s military-industrial complex as well as sanctions circumvention and disinformation.

Yesterday in Apulia, Prime Minister Trudeau also highlighted an over $1.6 billion package of measures to support developing economies and promote climate resiliency around the world.

IFAD is an international financial institution and specialized United Nations (UN) agency based in Rome, the UN’s food and agriculture hub. Since 1978, it has provided US$23.2 billion in grants and low-interest loans.

With support from Canada and other international donors IFAD is expected to improve the incomes, production, food security, nutrition, and resilience of over 100 million of the most vulnerable people across the globe, all while strengthening climate resilience and biodiversity.

Canada’s contribution to the Asian Development Bank is made available through our $5.3 billion climate finance commitment.

Canada’s contribution to International Finance Corporation’s Facility for Gender Equality, Resilience, Opportunity, and Inclusion Worldwide and IFAD’s Private Sector Financing Programme are made possible through our International Assistance Innovation Program.

In November 2023, Canada and the United Kingdom launched a partnership in support of the AI for Development program, which was initially launched in 2020 with a focus on Africa. The $67 million partnership supports responsible AI innovation, policy research, and capacity building in emerging markets and developing countries. With the recently announced expansion of the initiative to support programming in the Indo-Pacific, it is now worth $108 million, making it the largest program focused on AI and sustainable development.

Canada’s contribution to Trademark Africa and the Centre for International Studies and Cooperation is expected to support efforts to reach an estimated 80,000 direct beneficiaries, with a focus on women traders.

The African Continental Free Trade Area is the world’s largest free trade area, bringing together the 55 countries of the African Union and eight regional economic communities to create a single market for the continent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the co-Chair of the UN SDG Advocates Group and of the SDG Stimulus Leaders Group, which helps mobilize collective action toward the SDGs, including efforts to improve access to financing for emerging economies and developing countries.

The Government of Canada works with partners and stakeholders to advance the 2030 Agenda through concrete actions on the 17 SDGs. These actions include reducing poverty, building sustainable economic growth, supporting reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, advancing gender equality, and taking action on climate change and clean energy.

Canada’s 2030 Agenda National Strategy seeks to advance progress on the SDGs through widespread, collaborative engagement and action. The intended result is all partners contributing in their unique ways and with others toward achieving the SDGs.

